2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Kyle Hamilton is a safety in Notre Dame's mixed defense. He played a relatively balanced amount of man and zone coverage and lined up inside and outside of the box in both MFO and MFC sets (MFC = Middle Field Closed or "single-high safety set," and MFO = Middle Field Open or "double-high safety set.")

Given his elite size/speed ratio and versatility of skills, many NFL prognosticators are calling him "an answer to the modern NFL offense." This is a fair claim, but when "pulling back the curtain" a bit, you find some flaws in his game.

One glaring and "macro issue" would be his inconsistency. According to PFF, he had three games last season posting above a 70 grade, yet four games below a 64 grade.

You would imagine someone who "should give NFL offenses fits" would be able to do so versus Cincinnati and Toledo. Those teams are mentioned because they were opponents (non-Power five opponents at that) he posted a 57 and 47 PFF grade against.

Kyle Hamilton has a lot to offer, but on closer look, you could make the case that he may be more "sizzle than steak."

Kyle Hamilton Profile

Name Kyle Hamilton Age (Years) 21 Height (Feet. Inches) 6.4 Weight (lb.s) 220 Position SS School Notre Dame

Kyle Hamilton Combine Stats

Arm Length (inches) 33.0 40-Yard Dash Time (seconds) 4.59 Short Shuttle/Pro Agility (seconds) 4.32 Three Cone/”L-Drill” (seconds) 6.9 Vertical Jump (feet. inches) 38.0 Broad Jump (inches) 10.11

Scouting Report

Hamilton is blessed with an almost prototype "in-the-box" build, elite length and size, and a muscular frame.

He does have a rather significant injury history, missing seven games in the last two years to lower-body injuries. Hamilton was a 2019 four-star Rivals recruit out of Georgia and the 75th ranked overall prospect in his high school class.

Strengths

Kyle Hamilton shows good instincts and general field awareness to close space and eliminate passing lanes in the pass game. He offers a perfect break on the ball with above-average acceleration coming out of his "t-step."

Mike Nicastro @MikedUpSports1



This is one of the best plays I’ve ever seen in my life: Kyle Hamilton is in Pittsburgh today visiting the #Steelers This is one of the best plays I’ve ever seen in my life: Kyle Hamilton is in Pittsburgh today visiting the #Steelers This is one of the best plays I’ve ever seen in my life: https://t.co/4pAtmxoTrP

Although he is strong against any wide receiver, those faster, smaller, and more agile have been more successful against Hamilton in creating separation.

Against the run, Hamilton projects as the ideal in-the-box safety. Given his size, burst, and play recognition skills, he essentially brings an additional linebacker into the box when he plays close to the line of scrimmage.

Weaknesses

Given Kyle Hamilton's burst, there are times when he will get caught over-pursuing a cut, leaving him out of position.

Additionally, Hamilton is equipped with excellent ball skills, seemingly coming up with any free football within his catch range. Like his only issues against the pass, his over-aggressiveness will sometimes leave him over-pursuing.

Yet, given Kyle Hamilton's overall athleticism, he can typically make up for his mistakes against the run.

Trait-Based Projection

Kyle Hamilton projects himself as a versatile SS or FS, ideally in a hybrid system that uses him as a "chess piece." His rare size, length, and athleticism will give any defense a significant strategic advantage, with an offense "always needing to know where he's lined up first."

Though his body type makes most project him as an "in-the-box" type, Hamilton has the range to play anywhere in the defensive backfield.

