2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Travon Walker is an absolute athletic specimen. Even at his size, he legitimately showed off the ability to drop into coverage. The former five-star high school recruit performed well across the board in many advanced statistics in college but shone against the run with a 72.3 PFF Grade.

Walker also brings versatility along the defensive line, as he registered double-digit snaps of every gap last season. Walker will have an immediate impact in the NFL.

Travon Walker Profile

Name Travon Walker Age 21 Height 6’5” Weight 272 Position DE School Georgia

Travon Walker Combine Results

Arm Length (inches) 35 ½” 40-Yard Dash Time (seconds) 4.51 Short Shuttle/Pro Agility (seconds) 4.32 Three Cone/”L-Drill” (seconds) 6.89 Vertical Jump (feet. inches) 35.5” Broad Jump (inches) 123”

Scouting Report

Travon Walker is a tall and powerful edge rusher that dominated Georgia’s National Championship team. Before Georgia’s Championship run, he was awarded Freshman All-SEC team honors, acquiring 15 tackles and 2.5 sacks. In his second year, he played in rotation and became a starter in his last year at Georgia.

Surrounded by Georgia’s never-ending talent on defense, he could not put up impressive stats in his final season (19 tackles and six sacks) but was still a massive contributor to their success on defense.

Strengths

Travon’s scary speed and power allowed him to be a dominant player in the run game, where he was consistently able to secure his gap and the edge. Not to mention, he has the longest arms in the entire draft, which make it very difficult for offensive linebackers to get their hands on him in the first place. His long and powerful hands make it easy for him to knock the offensive linebackers off the ball and shed blockers to make the tackle.

Walker has excellent strength and speed, making him a wrecking force in the passing game. He demanded attention from multiple blockers in college, which created rushing lanes for other defensive linebackers and linebackers to attack the quarterback.

He has the athleticism to drop into coverage, and he occasionally did so at Georgia. However, Georgia had more than enough talent on defense, which gifted Walker with the opportunity to focus solely on dominating the trenches.

Weaknesses

Walker’s initial burst off the line is below-average in both interior and outer positions on the line of scrimmage. He is one-dimensional in terms of not being able to rush both sides of the line of scrimmage.

He is also not very flexible on his pass rushes. His hands, when transitioning from pass rush moves, are slow. Lastly, Walker does not possess the motor to track down the ball carrier relentlessly.

Trait-Based Projection

Travon Walker is one of the most powerful, fastest, and strongest edge rushers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Not to mention, he also has the longest arms in the entire draft this year.

However, Walker does not possess the versatility to play any defensive scheme in the NFL. He has a below-average initial burst off the line and is not much of a natural and fluid pass rusher. Hence, he would thrive most in a 3-4 style defense due to his ability to play inside and outside positions on the line of scrimmage and lack of ability to be a consistent pass rusher off the edge.

Walker’s dominance required attention from multiple blockers in college, and it should be much of the same in the NFL. With this in mind, Walker would be able to provide a great pass rush while also opening up lanes for the linebackers to rush the quarterback. At the same time, Walker’s long and powerful arms allow him to stuff gaps and be a dominant force defender.

