2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Treylon Burks is a physical wide receiver coming out of Arkansas. Burks is not afraid to put his body on the line to give his team and possesses the perfect size-to-speed ratio that every NFL team is dying for. Burks has late first-rounder talent and would be an excellent team player for any NFL side.

Treylon Burks Profile

Name Treylon Burks Age 22 Height 6’2” Weight 225 Position WR School Arkansas

Treylon Burks Combine Results

Wing Span (inches) 78 ⅞” 40-Yard Dash Time (seconds) 4.55 Short Shuttle/Pro Agility (seconds) 4.40 Three Cone/”L-Drill” (seconds) 7.28 Vertical Jump (feet. inches) 33 Broad Jump (inches) 122

Scouting Report

Treylon Burks was a four-star wide receiver from high school and immediately impacted as a True-Freshman for the Razorbacks.

In his first year, he led the team with 475 receiving yards and continued to improve each year.

As a Sophomore, he assumed the starting role and earned second-team All-SEC honors.

In his final year at Arkansas, he made himself a household name in the state and ended the year with first-team All-SEC honors and a single-season school record with six 100+ receiving-yard games.

Strengths

Treylon Burks is an excellent wide receiver with a large frame and good speed. He possesses an above-average hand size with a vice-like grip that allows him to rip the ball away from defenders.

Scouts say he owns the perfect size-to-speed ratio that NFL teams are looking for. He has the body control and strength to avoid defenders trying to press him at the line of scrimmage. He runs routes hard and intentionally, which makes him a big-time player for underneath routes, and he can create separation in space.

He is excellent at tracking down the ball and working back to the ball. He is also not afraid to sell out his body to make tough catches and has the physicality to fight for extra yards as a ball carrier.

Lastly, Treylon does not stray away from being the aggressor and makes a significant impact in the run game as a blocker.

Weaknesses

Treylon Burks struggles more with 50-50 situations because he puts himself in a poor position to make a play on the ball. He is also right on the cusp of being too heavy to play a wideout position and will need to focus on maintaining his current weight. He also makes catches more complicated than necessary and attempts too many one-handed, arguably unnecessary catches.

Lastly, Treylon played in the slot for the majority of his career at Arkansas but will likely serve more as a wideout in the NFL, which causes short-term issues in his adjustment to the position.

Trait-Based Projection

Treylon Burks is a good receiver with a large frame and good speed for his size. Although he played most of his snaps in college at the slot position, he is more than likely to assume a wideout position in the NFL.

He can be a big-time possession receiver that impacts third down and in the red zone, where he can win more one-on-one situations on the outside. He can also be a threat down the middle of the field and impact the running game by acting as a blocker.

Edited by Piyush Bisht