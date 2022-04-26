2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa

Tyler Linderbaum is a highly technical center coming out of Iowa’s NFL lineman factory. Linderbaum is considered the most athletic offensive lineman in this year’s draft. Despite his size, he is legitimately capable of moving big defensive linemen out of the way due to the leverage he creates. Linderbaum is a first-round talent and will be an excellent finesse type of center for any spread-style offense.

Tyler Linderbaum Profile

Name Tyler Linderbaum Age 22 Height 6’2” Weight 296 Position C School Iowa

Tyler Linderbaum Combine/Pro Day Results

Arm Length (inches) 31 ⅛” 40-Yard Dash Time (seconds) N/A Short Shuttle/Pro Agility (seconds) N/A Three Cone/”L-Drill” (seconds) N/A Vertical Jump (feet. inches) N/A Broad Jump (inches) N/A

Scouting Report

Tyler Linderbaum is a 3-Star lineman coming out of high school. He originally signed with Iowa to play defensive line and initially played in a few games before he redshirted his Freshman year.

He eventually started practicing with the offensive line towards the end of his Freshman year and took over the starting center position the following year.

He started every game in his second season earning honorable mention in All-Big Ten honors. It wasn’t until his final two years at Iowa that he showcased himself as a top interior offensive lineman. He finished his third year with Second-Team Associated Press All-American honors, First-Team All-Big Ten honors, and was a Remington Trophy finalist.

Linderbaum’s last year as a Hawkeye was nothing short of remarkable. He secured First-Team Associated Press All-American honors, First-Team All-Big Ten honors, was named a finalist for the Lombardi Award and the Outland Trophy, and won the Remington trophy.

Strengths

Tyler Linderbaum is arguably the best center in the entire draft. Although he did not come to Iowa to play center, his defensive line and wrestling experience helped develop him into a fast and strong center for the Hawkeyes.

He was considered the most athletic offensive lineman in college football and had the athleticism to fly around the field and still hold down the line of scrimmage. He is very quick out of his stance and can get his hands on the defensive linemen first. He has a solid strike and explosive hips that help him create leverage on defensive linemen.

He is not the biggest player on the field but can still move and create running lanes, which means his technique is deliberate and elite. He has the speed to track down defenders while moving and can quickly work up to the second level. He also has the versatility to be pulled as a center and shows excellent toughness by playing through injuries for his teammates in critical games.

Weaknesses

Tyler Linderbaum is an undersized offensive lineman and may struggle against the more technically sound interior defensive lineman. Bullrushes may also pose an issue in the NFL as well.

He tends to use two hands to punch and needs to learn to punch more independently. He also tends to overset his opponents and was able to regain positioning due to his speed in college.

However, oversetting in the NFL will cost him against better competition. Lastly, his shotgun snaps are higher than preferred and may lead to a few being snapped over the quarterback's head.

Trait-Based Projection

Tyler Linderbaum is arguably the most athletic offensive lineman in the entire draft. He plays the center position with great speed, quickness, and strength. Due to his size, that is likely where he needs to stay and will have the greatest opportunity to thrive.

Linderbaum played in a zone-style scheme in college, and his finesse style of play complemented each other very well. It may also be very beneficial for him in the NFL if he was drafted by a spread-style offense where they run more zone schemes.

