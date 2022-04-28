2022 NFL Draft Reddit Stream Alternatives: Where to watch NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night and can be viewed on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. But what about those seeking an alternative way to view the festivities?

Reddit used to be the place to go for live streams. However, they have since cracked down and that means those without cable must seek out other streaming methods.

So which ones should NFL fans check out to watch the draft? Here are the best alternatives to stream the 2022 NFL Draft:

YouTube TV

YouTube TV comes in at $64.99 a month and will allow you to view the event on any of the three channels. The service also comes with unlimited DVR, along with the ability to pause and rewind live television. So, if you miss a pick, you can always go back and see it without any issue.

The thing to keep in mind here is that new users get a free trial period for a week. So, if you just need it for the draft, you can't beat this option.

Sling

Sling is another streaming alternative and comes at a much cheaper price than YouTube TV, with plans starting at $35 per month. The base package does include ESPN, so there is no issue there with missing the NFL Draft.

Sling also offers a free trial, while giving new users the chance to save 50 percent on their first month. The service has been around for years now and has emerged as a cheaper alternative to other streaming options.

fuboTV

fuboTV has emerged as a big player in the current streaming wars. While their base plan does start at $69.99, it comes with all the channels airing the NFL Draft. New users can also enjoy a free trial period, which is perfect for this week.

While a pricey option, users can enjoy 10 streams at once. That means the entire family can watch on a handful of devices without having to worry about getting locked out. That is a big benefit compared to the competition.

All three streaming services mentioned above come with plenty of benefits. Getting a free trial for any of the three may be the perfect way to view the NFL Draft, given you are a new user and are eligible for such a trial.

The action gets underway Thursday night at 8 PM ET, in Las Vegas, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are up first on the clock. To this point, no one is quite sure which way they will go with the pick.

Fans should make sure they figure out a viewing option, whether that be traditional cable or one of the above streaming services, to avoid missing any of the exciting action.

