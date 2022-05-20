2022 NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen Leads the Way

The 2022 NFL season is turning out to be an arms race for teams looking to win a Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have proven themselves to be unconditional franchise quarterbacks. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are two veterans trying to capture one more shot at glory. Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan have moved on to new teams desperate for consistent quarterback play. While Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson attempt to improve upon their rookie years.

When it comes to handing out MVP awards, the NFL loves a storyline that matches the onfield play. Which player will fill the role of the NFL’s leading man? Here are the odds:

Josh Allen +700

Patrick Mahomes +800

Aaron Rodgers +800

Tom Brady +900

Justin Herbert +1100

Joe Burrow +1300

Dak Prescott +1400

Matthew Stafford +1500

Russell Wilson +1500

Kyler Murray +1800

Lamar Jackson +2200

Deshaun Watson +2500

Derrick Henry +3300

Derek Carr +3300

Jonathan Taylor +4000

Cooper Kupp +4000

Jalen Hurts +4000

Trey Lance +5000

Kirk Cousins +5000

Mac Jones +5000

Deebo Samuel +6000

Trevor Lawrence +6000

Mitchell Trubisky +6000

Davante Adams +8000

Davis Mills +8000

Jameis Winston +8000

Matt Ryan +8000

Tua Tagovailoa +8000

Ja'Marr Chase +10000

NFL MVP Odds: Best Bets

NFL Pro Bowl

When it comes to the MVP award, your best bet is to always go with a quarterback. The last nine NFL MVP's have been quarterbacks and there is no reason to think that this year will be any different. Josh Allen is the favorite right now and for good reason. The Bills are looking like the most complete team in the AFC and Allen's ability to control the game with his arm and legs makes him a dual threat candidate.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive #BillsMafia "Josh Allen is one of a kind & I really think he's one of the best in the league & perfect for our football team" ~ @micah_hyde "Josh Allen is one of a kind & I really think he's one of the best in the league & perfect for our football team" ~@micah_hyde#PMSLive #BillsMafia https://t.co/CeTUXtJvkw

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best player in the NFL and seems to get overlooked when it comes to this award. The reality is that for the past several seasons he could have won it at any time, but the Chiefs were just too good to spotlight a single player. That should change this year, as following Tyreek Hill's trade, the Kansas City offense doesn't look as formidable. This is at least a good thing for Mahomes' MVP narrative.

Justin Herbert at +1100 is very plausible. The Chargers are ready to take the leap to the playoffs and cause a lot of problems when they arrive. If that is the case, expect Herbert to be the poster boy for the Chargers in the AFC West. He has always been able to put up MVP numbers, and if Herbert and company can battle their way through the very tough AFC West, the narrative will be there too.

NFL MVP Odds: Ready to Take a Chance?

It is rare for a long shot to come through and win the MVP award, but it has happened in the past. Matt Ryan is 2016 was not a clear cut favorite to win the award at the beginning of the year but came out with the award thanks to some serious team success. With that in mind, here are a few longshots that might be worth putting down a little lunch money.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



3rd Overall Pick in the Draft

NFL MVP

All-Pro

4x Pro-Bowl

Conference Champion

Offensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year





Happy 37th birthday to @M_Ryan02 3rd Overall Pick in the DraftNFL MVPAll-Pro4x Pro-BowlConference ChampionOffensive Player of the YearOffensive Rookie of the Year #Falcons All-Time Leading Passer Happy 37th birthday to @M_Ryan02 🎂⭐ 3rd Overall Pick in the Draft⭐ NFL MVP⭐ All-Pro⭐ 4x Pro-Bowl⭐ Conference Champion⭐ Offensive Player of the Year⭐ Offensive Rookie of the Year⭐ #Falcons All-Time Leading Passerhttps://t.co/Do849Csiwa

Russell Wilson +1500

Wilson heading over to Denver and leading his team to victories could result in Russell Wilson finally getting his NFL flowers.

Derek Carr +3300

The Raiders might be for real this season. Adding Davante Adams to an offense can never hurt your MVP chances, just ask Aaron Rodgers.

Trevor Lawrence +6000

Everyone knows the Jacksonville Jaguars have been a mess. If new coach Doug Pederson can bring some stability to the team and they move out of the AFC basement, the potential is there for their second-year pivot. Lawrence has the talent and name recognition to surprise.

