2022 NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen Leads the Way

The 2022 NFL season is turning out to be an arms race for teams looking to win a Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have proven themselves to be unconditional franchise quarterbacks. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are two veterans trying to capture one more shot at glory. Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan have moved on to new teams desperate for consistent quarterback play. While Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson attempt to improve upon their rookie years.
When it comes to handing out MVP awards, the NFL loves a storyline that matches the onfield play. Which player will fill the role of the NFL’s leading man? Here are the odds:
- Josh Allen +700
- Patrick Mahomes +800
- Aaron Rodgers +800
- Tom Brady +900
- Justin Herbert +1100
- Joe Burrow +1300
- Dak Prescott +1400
- Matthew Stafford +1500
- Russell Wilson +1500
- Kyler Murray +1800
- Lamar Jackson +2200
- Deshaun Watson +2500
- Derrick Henry +3300
- Derek Carr +3300
- Jonathan Taylor +4000
- Cooper Kupp +4000
- Jalen Hurts +4000
- Trey Lance +5000
- Kirk Cousins +5000
- Mac Jones +5000
- Deebo Samuel +6000
- Trevor Lawrence +6000
- Mitchell Trubisky +6000
- Davante Adams +8000
- Davis Mills +8000
- Jameis Winston +8000
- Matt Ryan +8000
- Tua Tagovailoa +8000
- Ja'Marr Chase +10000
NFL MVP Odds: Best Bets
When it comes to the MVP award, your best bet is to always go with a quarterback. The last nine NFL MVP's have been quarterbacks and there is no reason to think that this year will be any different. Josh Allen is the favorite right now and for good reason. The Bills are looking like the most complete team in the AFC and Allen's ability to control the game with his arm and legs makes him a dual threat candidate.
Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best player in the NFL and seems to get overlooked when it comes to this award. The reality is that for the past several seasons he could have won it at any time, but the Chiefs were just too good to spotlight a single player. That should change this year, as following Tyreek Hill's trade, the Kansas City offense doesn't look as formidable. This is at least a good thing for Mahomes' MVP narrative.
Justin Herbert at +1100 is very plausible. The Chargers are ready to take the leap to the playoffs and cause a lot of problems when they arrive. If that is the case, expect Herbert to be the poster boy for the Chargers in the AFC West. He has always been able to put up MVP numbers, and if Herbert and company can battle their way through the very tough AFC West, the narrative will be there too.
NFL MVP Odds: Ready to Take a Chance?
It is rare for a long shot to come through and win the MVP award, but it has happened in the past. Matt Ryan is 2016 was not a clear cut favorite to win the award at the beginning of the year but came out with the award thanks to some serious team success. With that in mind, here are a few longshots that might be worth putting down a little lunch money.
Russell Wilson +1500
Wilson heading over to Denver and leading his team to victories could result in Russell Wilson finally getting his NFL flowers.
Derek Carr +3300
The Raiders might be for real this season. Adding Davante Adams to an offense can never hurt your MVP chances, just ask Aaron Rodgers.
Trevor Lawrence +6000
Everyone knows the Jacksonville Jaguars have been a mess. If new coach Doug Pederson can bring some stability to the team and they move out of the AFC basement, the potential is there for their second-year pivot. Lawrence has the talent and name recognition to surprise.