2022 NFL Running Back tiers: From Derrick Henry to Najee Harris

The way the NFL talks about running backs, you would think that the running game is either the most important or least important aspect of the sport. Some teams will preach that "establishing the run" is the most effective way to run an offense.

Those geared more towards analytics would argue that running on first down is a sure-fireway to get to third and long.

Looking at the way the league compares running backs to wide receivers is an interesting exercise. The 2022 NFL draft was filled with dynamic wideouts, while running back picks were reserved for day two.

When a team is looking for an offensive game changer, they trade for Davante Adams, not Derrick Henry. Yet, when you hear NFL coaches speak about the importance of the passing game, they always focus on how you have no passing game without an effective runner.

We've already taken a look at the 2022 NFL quarterbacks and wide receiver tiers, and now, it is time to focus on the running back. Here are the 2022 NFL running back tiers.

Tier 1: Just give them the ball

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Austin Eckler, Los Angeles Chargers

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders

Taylor can simply do it all. He ran for over 1,800 yards and 18 TD's and only him and Henry averaged over 100 yards rushing per game. He enters 2022 as one of the most dominant offensive players and with more stability at quarterback, thanks to Matt Ryan, he might have an even better season.

Henry continues to be an NFL enigma. Everyone knows the Titans are going to hand the ball off to him. They stack the box against him, and he tears through everyone. Even a potentially season-ending foot injury wouldn't stop Henry, who made an incredible return in the playoffs.

Chubb and Cook continue to be game breakers who their teams depend on for offense. Eckler and Gibson are two of the best dual threat backs in the NFL, essential for the modern NFL.

Harris is the most interesting name in this tier because he could very well have a Taylor-like season in 2022. The bad quarterback's best friend is a running back thanks to the check-down. One would imagine, with Mitchell Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett at the helm for the Steelers, defenses will be seeing a lot of Harris.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Most rushes of 20+ yards last season…



Jonathan Taylor - 14

Nick Chubb - 12

Rashaad Penny - 11

Dalvin Cook - 9

Josh Allen - 9

Damien Harris - 8

Miles Sanders - 7

Most rushes of 20+ yards last season…

Jonathan Taylor - 14
Nick Chubb - 12
Rashaad Penny - 11
Dalvin Cook - 9
Josh Allen - 9
Damien Harris - 8
Miles Sanders - 7
Jalen Hurts - 7

Tier 2: The no-respect club

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

James Connor, Arizona Cardinals

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Damien Harris, New England Patriots

Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers

We are inviting controversy by putting Mixon in this category, when all the evidence points to him being in tier one. He finished third in NFL rushing last season and is part of one of the most explosive offenses in all of football.

It just always seems as though no one is talking about him. He just continues to quietly produce. Connor had a career resurgance with the Cardinals last year and was a touchdown machine (15) while being one of the best receiving threats at his position.

Montgomery has played behind a terrible offensive line for most of his career and has never been the focal point of the Bears offense, despite the team's lack of talent at quarterback.

Harris and Mitchell don't get the respect they deserve on their own teams, nevermind the NFL. Harris is part of Bill Belichick's running back committee, and Deebo Samuel gets more shine with the 49ers as a running back than their actual number one back.

Tier 3: Are we sure they are still good?

Christian McCaffery, Carolina Panthers

Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

When he is on the field, there is no doubt that McCaffery is a dynamic player. He can run, catch, and is the premier redzone player in the NFL. He just can't stay healthy.

Elliot had a terrific season for the Cowboys in 2021, but has seen a lot of carries over his career and Tony Pollard is on his heels for playing time. Kamara found the post-Drew Brees era to be difficult and enters 2022 a quality player, but may not be the superstar he once was.

Fournette and Tom Brady had an amazing connection, and the former superstar can still catch the ball with the best of them, but is no longer a dominant runner.

Jones might be Aaron Rodgers' number one target now that Devante Adams is no longer in Green Bay but he's been at various degrees of health the past few years. Barkley was a thunderous runner in his rookie year but has battled injuries and a terrible offensive line. Was Josh Jacobs ever really good?

Tier 4: The next wave

D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams

AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers

JK Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

Swift is easily the best of the bunch here. One can fully expect him to take the next level and become one of the premier offensive players in the NFL. All Williams needs is the ball, but splitting time with over-the-hill Melvin Gordon doesn't help.

Akers showed in the Rams' playoff run that he is capable of being one of the game's best. Dillon filled in more than admirably when Aaron Jones went down with injury and could take more of his carries in 2022, even if Jones is healthy.

Dobbins has all the tools to be a number one back but got hurt in 2021 just when it looked like the position was his.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball



top-10:



1. Jonathan Taylor

2. Christian McCaffrey

3. Austin Ekeler

4. Derrick Henry

5. Najee Harris

6. Joe Mixon

7. Alvin Kamara

8. Dalvin Cook

9. D'Andre Swift

10. Leonard Fournette



60 best RBs in 2022 w write-ups via



RB rankings for 2022 top-10:

1. Jonathan Taylor
2. Christian McCaffrey
3. Austin Ekeler
4. Derrick Henry
5. Najee Harris
6. Joe Mixon
7. Alvin Kamara
8. Dalvin Cook
9. D'Andre Swift
10. Leonard Fournette

