2023 AFC Championship Game: Location, Date, Stadium, TV Channels and more 

The 2023 AFC Championship game is set. We will see the Kansas City Chiefs lock horns with the Cincinnati Bengals to battle it out for the conference title at Arrowhead Stadium.

The AFC Championship game in 2023 will be held on Sunday, January 29. The contest between the Chiefs and Bengals will kick off at 6:30 PM ET on CBS. The winner of this showdown will play in the Super Bowl against the NFC Championship winners in just over two weeks' time.

The Chiefs advanced to the AFC title game by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Bengals beat the Bills in the second AFC divisional round game on Sunday.

The Chiefs will be playing in their fifth consecutive AFC title game next weekend. However, Andy Reid's side will be sweating on the fitness of talismanic quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain and was temporarily withdrawn from the game against the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the Bengals extended their win streak to 10 games with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Cincinnati will now make it to consecutive AFC Championship games. Last season's Super Bowl runners-up have already racked up 14 wins this campaign and are in red-hot form at the moment.

AFC Championship game: Bengals vs Chiefs prediction

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

As this will be a rematch of last season's AFC Championship game, the Chiefs will hope to get their revenge on the Bengals. Cincinnati, on the other hand, will know that they have the edge over Kansas City as they've got the better of their conference rivals in the recent past.

Joe Burrow has never lost to Mahomes, leading 3-0 in head-to-head matchups between the two quarterbacks. However, Mahomes will be eager to snap that record on the biggest stage the AFC has to offer.

The game is likely to hinge on Mahomes' fitness. If the Chiefs are able to get their star quarterback fit and firing, they will be favorites to win this matchup. However, the Bengals have one of the most balanced teams in the NFL and it wouldn't surprise many if they get the job done against Kansas City once more.

