2023 Dynasty rookie QB rankings: Can Anthony Richardson trump Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud?

One of the most important events during each Dynasty Fantasy Football season is the rookie draft. Similar to the regular NFL draft format, Dynasty managers get the opportunity to select all of the rookie players onto their teams. This represents one of the biggest factors as to why this format has rapidly grown in popularity. Fantasy players can manage their rosters like a real NFL team.

Quarterbacks are always some of the most important players in Fanatsy Football because they score the most points overall by a significant margin. Their importance grows even more in Dynasty formats because of the extremely deep benches and shallow free agent pools. Managers must focus on stocking up on promising future prospects in the position.

One of the best strategies to approach this is by targeting quarterbacks in the annual rookie draft. Choosing quarterbacks who are expected to start right away can surely be beneficial, though it's not absolutely necessary. Rosters with strong starting quarterbacks can make specualtive rookie quarterbacks draft picks that could emerge as their team's starter in later seasons.

The top three quarterbacks in the 2023 Dynasty season were all selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson was the third quarterback off the board, he represents the top option in rookie drafts for fantasy football. This comes as the result of his elite rushing abilities.

Quarterbacks who earn the most rushing statistics are extremely valuable for fantasy scores. Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Fields are all recent examples of fantasy superstars in a specific season, despite relatively mediocre passing numbers. Richardson's ability to be this type of rushing quarterback makes him a highly desirable asset in fantasy leagues.

After Richardson falls the rest of the rookie quarterbacks, including Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers and CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans. They are followed by the rest of the prospects, who all appear to have a longer road in finding an opportunity to be an NFL starter.

Top Dynasty rookie QBs to own for 2023 Fantasy Football season

Anthony Richardson

Here are the top 15 NFL rookie quarterbacks for Dynasty leagues in the 2023 Fantasy Football season:

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans Will Levis, Tennessee Titans Hendon Hooker, Detroit Lions Clayton Tune, Arizona Cardinals Jaren Hall, Minnesota Vikings Stetson Bennett, Los Angeles Rams Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders Sean Clifford, Green Bay Packers Malik Cunningham, New England Patriots Jake Haener, New Orleans Saints Max Duggan, Los Angeles Chargers Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cleveland Browns Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

