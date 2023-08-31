2023 NFC Notable Cuts: 5 surprising players who were shown exit door ft. Will Grier

Roster cuts are ongoing in the NFL, where teams assess which players they want on the final roster. And with only 53 slots available, it is inevitable that some players will be left on the outside looking in.

But not all releases are held to the same standard. Some of them have been very surprising, given the circumstances, especially in the NFC. Here are the biggest of them.

5 Biggest NFC Cuts of the 2023 Preseason

5) Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley has made the playoffs in the past five seasons

Cole Beasley is not the most famous receiver in the NFL - he has just a single All-Pro to his game, and that was with the Buffalo Bills. But not many people know that he currently has one of the longest playoff appearance streaks for a player - five.

That would have made him a very valuable commodity for a New York Giants team looking for its first consecutive postseasons since the days of Eli Manning. Sure, he might not have ended up being as productive as Sterling Shepard or Darius Slayton, but his provenness and leadership in the playoffs would have been great to see. Quite luckily, he was returned to the practice squad, but that is still no guarantee of playing time.

4) Deion Jones

Deion Jones with the Atlanta Falcons

Deion Jones is one of the best linebackers in recent Atlanta Falcons history. When he was a rookie, they reached the Super Bowl, and he made the Pro Bowl as a sophomore. And even as the Falcons' title, then playoff aspirations crumbled, he remained relatively healthy and prolific, especially after 2018.

After a year with the Cleveland Browns, Jones headed to the Panthers. Now here was a proven player who could complement fellow Pro Bowler Brian Burns... or so it seemed. Instead, he was shown the door.

3) Arryn Siposs

Arryn Siposs at Super Bowl LVII - his second punt there was instrumental in the Chief' comeback

Arryn Siposs was a key contributor to the Philadelphia Eagles' run to NFC dominance - even though he hurt his foot in Week 14 and did not return until Super Bowl LVII. But his second punt proved costly - the gunners were caught off-guard by its direction, and Kadarius toney returned it for a record-breaking 65 yards, setting up a touchdown.

As "punishment", he was made to fight rookie Ty Zentner for the starting spot. Quite surprisingly, neither won, getting the axe. Now the Eagles will have to scramble for a new punter.

2) Will Grier

Will Grier in his last game with the Cowboys

While Will Grier may have rebounded nicely with the Cincinnati Bengals, that does not make his removal by the Dallas Cowboys any less bitter to swallow. He had been perfect in their win over the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for a third - all after learning that he would be making way for trade acquisition Trey Lance.

At the Bengals, however, he has a better situation. There are only two quarterbacks there, and Joe Burrow is the unquestionable starter. Maybe if Jake Browning either gets hurt or falters enough to warrant a midseason release, Grier can step right in.

1) Colt McCoy

The Arizona Cardinals removal of Colt McCoy is still puzzling

Colt McCoy is easily the most shocking NFC cut of 2023, given the circumstances.

The Arizona Cardinals thought he was expendable given his age and lack of success, but there is one problem to that: starter Kyler Murray is on the PUP list, meaning he is not playing the first four games.

And whom do the Cardinals have to show for ditching McCoy? Rookie Clayton Tune and veteran Joshua Dobbs - not exactly the most inspiring backup squad. Murray will have also lost a mentor by the time he decides to return - which may not help his confidence.

