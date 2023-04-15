The Carolina Panthers could end up selecting both C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. If that's the case, the two former college teammates will be reunited. The duo played three seasons together at Ohio State.

Earlier this offseason, the Panthers pulled off a trade with the Chicago Bears, which handed them the the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. Carolina sent the ninth overall pick, wide receiver D.J. Moore, and a smorgasbord of draft picks to Chicago.

The Panthers desperately need a franchise quarterback, and that's why they traded up. Stroud, who's undountedly one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft, could become the guy that the team drafts No. 1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stroud is coming off a fantastic college career with the Buckeyes. He threw for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2021. Last season, he produced 3,688 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes, and six interceptions once again.

Smith-Njigba is one of the top wide receiver prospects and is expected to be a first-round pick. The Rockwall, Texas, native holds both the FBS and Ohio State single-game records for most receiving yards (347) during the 2022 Rose Bowl versus the Utah Utes.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished the Rose Bowl with 347 Rec yds, a new bowl record and the 5th most in a game in FBS history.



The Buckeyes prevail in a thriller, 48-45 over No. 11 Utah. Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished the Rose Bowl with 347 Rec yds, a new bowl record and the 5th most in a game in FBS history.The Buckeyes prevail in a thriller, 48-45 over No. 11 Utah. https://t.co/iMHXE3oMm2

In 2021, Smith-Njigba caught 95 passes for 1,606 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. A hamstring injury limited him to three games last season, though.

Should the Carolina Panthers draft both C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the 2023 NFL Draft?

C.J. Stroud could be the Carolina Panthers' next franchise quarterback.

Holding the No. 1 overall pick, the Panthers obviously control the draft. There are other quarterbacks that they could take, like Alabama's Bryce Young, Florida's Anthony Richardson, or Kentucky's Will Levis. But Stroud could ultimately be the QB they go with.

Drafting Smith-Njigba makes a lot of sense, seeing that he was one of Stroud's main weapons at Ohio State. One of the best ways to help a young NFL quarterback feel comfortable is by pairing him with a receiver who was a college teammate.

Several quarterback-receiver combos have reunited in the NFL. Examples include: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals), Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle (Miami Dolphins), as well as Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles).

SEC Network @SECNetwork Burrow & Chase

Tua & Waddle

Jalen & Smitty



These SEC QB-WR reunions are gonna be #NFLDraft Burrow & ChaseTua & WaddleJalen & SmittyThese SEC QB-WR reunions are gonna be 🔺 Burrow & Chase🔺 Tua & Waddle 🔺 Jalen & Smitty These SEC QB-WR reunions are gonna be ♨️ #NFLDraft https://t.co/vCoda9Tqoz

A Stroud-Smith-Njigba duo could be special, but the Panthers only own one first-round pick. With that said, the team would have to trade up to acquire another first-rounder. They have already given up a lot of picks in the Bears' trade, so it would be wise to keep as many picks as possible.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes