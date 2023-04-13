2023 NFL Draft: How many draft picks do the New York Jets have?

The New York Jets opened last season with a 7-4 but finished 7-10 and missed the postseason for the 12th consecutive year. The Jets had multiple starters at quarterback in another turbulent year, with Zach Wilson starting nine games while Mike White and Joe Flacco both started four.

Given that Aaron Rodgers is reportedly close to joining the team, Wilson may already be nearing the end of his tenure with the franchise. In an effort to entice Rodgers to New York, the team signed Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator this summer. Hackett was Rodgers' offensive coordinator in Green Bay.

"A lot of this deal, I'm told, remains pretty much done." An Aaron Rodgers trade between the Packers and Jets could happen by Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, per @JFowlerESPN

The New York Jets have six selections available to them as of publication. However, if/when Aaron Rodgers arrives from Green Bay, this might alter at any time.

Their draft picks for the 2023 NFL Draft are listed here.

Round 1: 13th overall

Round 2: 42nd overall

Round 2: 43rd overall

Round 3: None

Round 4: 112th overall

Round 5: 143rd overall

Round 6: 207th overall

Round 7: None

I love this move as we add a quality safety that can also play in the slot.



In Mel Kipers latest mock draft, he has the #Jets selecting S Brian Branch with the 43rd pick.

What are the New York Jets’ biggest needs in the draft?

Success has been in short supply for the Jets in recent years. They presently have the league's longest postseason drought. Their most recent playoff participation was in 2010. Interestingly, that happened to be the year the Green Bay Packers claimed their last Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas reportedly wishes to keep hold of their 13th overall selection in the draft and use it to fill one of the roster's key missing pieces.

The New York Jets are meeting with Georgia OT Broderick Jones

The offensive line will ultimately be responsible for the crucial chore of keeping Rodgers upright. Douglas has stated that he is highly focused on both the offensive and defensive lines as part of his team-building philosophy.

Offensive tackle, center, and inside linebacker are the positions the club currently needs the most.

It might be postseason or bust for them next season, and once Aaron Rodgers joins the team, simply reaching the postseason could be insufficient. The club has talent, exceptional defense, and a potent offense, but the quarterback situation prevented them from reaching the postseason last time out.

Aaron Rodgers will undoubtedly assist in solving the quarterback problem, but the New Jersey outfit added no noteworthy free agents to the offensive unit. Their most significant free-agent acquisition was receiver Allen Lazard to take Corey Davis' spot. Hence, the NFL draft will be essential for addressing some roster gaps.

