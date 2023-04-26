2023 NFL Draft Reddit Stream Alternatives: Where to watch NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner. The highly-anticipated event will commence on Thursday, April 27, and run till Saturday, April 29. It will be held in a plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

There are plenty of ways to watch this year's draft, with ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network having their own broadcasts during the three-day event. Fans can also live stream the draft on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and Fubo.

Unfortunately, Reddit shut down the main forum that hosts a lot of NFL games and that has impacted a lot of fans.

Nonetheless, here's a look at the schedule for the 2023 NFL Draft, along with the TV channels for each day of the event.

Round Day Date Start Time TV Channels 1 Thursday April 27 8:00 PM ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 2-3 Friday April 28 7:00 PM ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 4-7 Saturday April 29 12:00 PM ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

A look at the 2023 NFL Draft order for Round 1

The Carolina Panthers have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are the only team who do not have a first-round pick as the team was found to be tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton (and after sending a first-round pick to Denver for Bradley Chubb).

Here's the draft order for Round 1:

Chicago Bears Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) Detroit Lions (via LAR) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (via CLE) New York Jets New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints (via SF via MIA via DEN) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

This year's draft class has plenty of potential. The group is filled with star quarterbacks, running backs and receivers.

There will be a total of 259 picks in the NFL Draft and it will be interesting to see which of the college prospects make the cut.

