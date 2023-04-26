Create

2023 NFL Draft Reddit Stream Alternatives: Where to watch NFL Draft?

Where to watch 2023 NFL Draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner. The highly-anticipated event will commence on Thursday, April 27, and run till Saturday, April 29. It will be held in a plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

There are plenty of ways to watch this year's draft, with ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network having their own broadcasts during the three-day event. Fans can also live stream the draft on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and Fubo.

Unfortunately, Reddit shut down the main forum that hosts a lot of NFL games and that has impacted a lot of fans.

Nonetheless, here's a look at the schedule for the 2023 NFL Draft, along with the TV channels for each day of the event.

Round Day Date Start Time TV Channels
1 ThursdayApril 278:00 PM ETABC, ESPN, NFL Network
2-3FridayApril 287:00 PM ETABC, ESPN, NFL Network
4-7SaturdayApril 2912:00 PM ETABC, ESPN, NFL Network
A look at the 2023 NFL Draft order for Round 1

The Carolina Panthers have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are the only team who do not have a first-round pick as the team was found to be tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton (and after sending a first-round pick to Denver for Bradley Chubb).

Here's the draft order for Round 1:

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
  6. Detroit Lions (via LAR)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Carolina Panthers
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (via CLE)
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints (via SF via MIA via DEN)
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

This year's draft class has plenty of potential. The group is filled with star quarterbacks, running backs and receivers.

There will be a total of 259 picks in the NFL Draft and it will be interesting to see which of the college prospects make the cut.

