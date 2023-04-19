The Indianapolis Colts need to add another wide receiver to their roster. Zay Flowers—easily one of the position's top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft— would be a great addition to the franchise.

Flowers played four years with the Boston College Eagles, earning a spot on the All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team twice and the third-team once. During his first three seasons, he accumlated 22 receptions, 1,979 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He then elevated his game as a senior, catching 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Flowers had several great performances in 2022, including his 151-yard, two touchdown effort against Louisville. He came up with a memorable 69-yard touchdown catch during that 34-33 home victory.

As a senior, he won both the Bulger Lowe and Season Golden Helmet awards, and was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff award.

The speedy Zay Flowers is just what the Indianapolis Colts need

Zaye Flowers could land in Indy this spring.

The Colts own the fourth overall pick in this year's upcoming NFL draft. It's basically guaranteed that they'll select a quarterback with that selection.

Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud aren't expected to be available at No. 4. That means Indianapolis will likely end up with either Florida's Anthony Richardson or Kentucky's Will Levis.

Whatever quarterback the Colts draft willl need as many talented pass-catchers as possible in order to succeed at the next level.

Drafting Flowers would be ideal for the team. Although he may be overlooked due to his height (5'9"), he's an elusive playmaker who possesses blazing speed, quickness and dynamic athleticism.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell, who finally had a breakout season for the Colts in 2022, left and signed a deal with the New York Giants this offseason.

NFL @NFL Giants signing WR Parris Campbell to a 1-year deal. (via @rapsheet) Giants signing WR Parris Campbell to a 1-year deal. (via @rapsheet) https://t.co/JwQKV1U9r9

The franchise still has a solid receiver corps, though, that includes the likes of Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and newcomer Isaiah McKenzie.However, that's not enough. The Colts need another speedy receiver, and that's what they would get by bringing Zay Flowers to town.

Unlike fellow receivers like USC's Jordan Addison and Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Flowers isn't expected to go in the first round of the draft. Indianapolis does have a second-round pick (35th overall), which they could use to select the Florida native.

Zay Flowers could definitely turn out to be one of the biggest steals of the 2023 NFL draft. So if the Colts are given the opportunity to get him, they should make it happen.

