2023 NFL Draft: Should Miami Dolphins select UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet?

Needing to upgrade their running game, the Miami Dolphins should consider selecting Zach Charbonnet in the 2023 NFL Draft. The UCLA product might just be the draft's best running back prospect, not named Bijan Robinson.

The Dolphins are likely interested in Robinson, but the former Texas Longhorns star is expected to be a first-round pick. Miami doesn't own a first-round selection this year, but they do have a second-rounder (51st overall), and Charbonnet could still be available at that spot.

Charbonnet's collegiate career began at the University of Michigan, where he became only the fourth freshman running back to start his first game in the program's history. He ended up putting up a Michigan freshman record of 11 rushing touchdowns that year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After two seasons with the Wolverines, Charbonnet transferred to his home state of California and suited up for UCLA. He went on to rush for 1,137 yards and 13 touchdowns during his first season as a Bruin.

world famous art thief @famousartthief lol zach carbonnet is a machine lol zach carbonnet is a machine https://t.co/MkwneCwlXI

In 2022, Charbonnet put up 1,359 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns as he was named a First Team All-American and a semi-finalist for both the Doak Walker and Walter Camp awards.

Zach Charbonnet would bolster the Dolphins' running game

Zach Charbonnet could become one of the biggest steals of this year's draft.

The Dolphins' running game was weak last season, as the team ranked 26th in rushing yards (1,686) and 27th in rushing touchdowns with 12. This offseason, Miami re-signed Raheem Mostert — who led the team with only 891 rushing yards a season ago — Jeff Wilson and Myles Gaskin. While that's a decent trio, none of those guys are a lead back like Charbonnet can become in the NFL.

NFL @NFL Dolphins to re-sign RB Raheem Mostert to 2-year, $5.6M deal with $2.2M guaranteed. (via @TomPelissero Dolphins to re-sign RB Raheem Mostert to 2-year, $5.6M deal with $2.2M guaranteed. (via @TomPelissero) https://t.co/fmb3FkIyAP

Charbonnet has prototypical size as a 6-footer and 214 pounds. He's a productive workhorse who possesses power, speed, cutback ability and the vision needed to burst through holes. He often causes the opposing defense to miss tackles. He can contribute as a pass-catcher as well (75 catches for 589 yards in college).

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is blessed with an elite wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Drafting Zach Charbonnet this year would give the talented signal-caller another explosive weapon to work with, which would only make the 'Phins a much more dangerous offensive team.

Add that offense to a strong defense led by the Pro Bowl cornerback tandem of Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard, and Miami could emerge as a Super Bowl Contender in 2023-24.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes