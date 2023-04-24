2023 NFL Draft: Should the Philadelphia Eagles select Brian Branch?

After losing CJ Gardner-Johnson this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles could choose to address the safety position in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Alabama's Brian Branch is widely considered the best safety prospect in this year's draft class. Could he wind up in Philly when it's all said and done?

Branch played three seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide. As a freshman, he made 27 tackles with seven passes defended and an interception. He recorded 55 tackles, a sack, and nine passes the following year. Last season, he made 90 tackles, 14 of which were for a loss of yards, and had two interceptions and seven passes defended.

In 2022, Branch accumulated 90 tackles, 14 of which were for a loss of yards, and he also had three sacks, two interceptions, and seven passes defended.

He won a national championship and was named a first-team All-American during his tenure with the Crimson Tide.

Brian Branch would be a great replacement for CJ Gardner-Johnson

Alabama's Brian Branch might end up in Philly soon.

After spending the first three seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints, CJ Gardner-Johnson was traded to Philadelphia last offseason.

The former Florida Gator had a solid 2022-23 campaign with the Eagles. Despite missing a few games due to injury, he had six interceptions, tied for the league lead with Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers), Justin Simmons (Broncos) and Tariq Woolen (Seahawks).

He also produced 67 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, eight passes defended, a sack, and two quarterback hits.

Gardner-Johnson helped the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII, where they lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35. He recorded four tackles in the game.

Earlier this offseason, Gardner-Johnson left Philadelphia and signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Detroit Lions.

The 6'0", 190-pound Brian Branch would be an ideal replacement for Gardner-Johnson. Players like Oregon's Christian Gonzalez and Illinois' Devon Witherspoon are the top defensive back prospects in the draft, but Branch is perhaps the most versatile. He can play outside cornerback, slot cornerback, or free safety.

Philadelphia holds two first-round picks in the draft (10th and 30th overall). While 10th might be too high for Branch to land, he could still be available at 30th. If the Eagles have a chance to scoop him up, they should definitely do it as they look to return to the Super Bowl next season.

