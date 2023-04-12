2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens will need to pick players who can make a difference with their five selections in the upcoming 2023 draft.

Eric DeCosta, general manager of the Ravens, is undoubtedly in command of the NFL draft. Although there's a discussion with coach John Harbaugh, DeCosta is largely in charge of making a choice. That remains the case even with Todd Monken as the new offensive coordinator, who will have the job of enhancing the team's offense, especially with the passing attack.

The Ravens' top three draft needs at this time are:

Interior offensive lineman

Cornerback

Edge Rusher

Nevertheless, the outcome of contract talks with Lamar Jackson could influence the team's decision to choose a quarterback.

#1 Interior offensive lineman

Ronnie Stanley of Notre Dame holds up a jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

Although Ronnie Stanley's injury concerns do not render the tackle spot a foregone conclusion, there's no denying that the interior offensive line is a greater problem than tackle. Given the market for him and the organization's salary cap room, the loss of Ben Powers by the Ravens was predictable.

Additionally, Kevin Zeitler, 33, is in the final year of his contract, so the organization would like to have more depth. The team will likely select an offensive lineman on the second or third day of the draft.

#2 Cornerback

Julius Brents of the Iowa Hawkeyes congratulates teammate Riley Moss on an interception

The Baltimore Ravens have had an exceptional defensive unit in the last few seasons.

Where the squad might use assistance is at the cornerback position. Although Marlon Humphrey is among the best cornerbacks in the league, the Baltimore Ravens must increase depth in the position. Marcus Peters, 30, is still unsigned.

Julius Brents could be an option in the draft. The cornerback for Kansas State has excellent physical characteristics. He also set a career-high with four interceptions last year. In the coming weeks, Brents, who is moving up draft boards, might be selected in the first round.

#3 EDGE

BJ Ojulari of LSU speaks to the media during the NFL Combine

In the last NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens took a chance on David Ojabo. He was expected to be selected as one of the top five prospects, but an Achilles injury in the months leading up to the draft caused him to slip to the second round.

Ojabo was, thus, sidelined for most of his debut season. However, after being taken off the injury roster near the end of the season, he began showing signs of potential.

Even if Ojabo is fully healthy in 2023, the Ravens still have a pass-rushing crisis. Although they had a good rotation, there were instances when the team's quality was put to the test.

B.J. Ojulari is a promising young player because of the potential he offers. Ojulari has outstanding agility and a powerful first step. He's one of the best prospects in this year's class because of the potential to develop into a top-tier pass rusher.

He's also an authoritative figure with a good personality to have in the locker room. The Baltimore Ravens selected Ojabo because of their high value for both agility and personality. Ojulari, therefore, looks like a strong fit and an ideal choice.

