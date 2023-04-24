2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft this week in what should be a pivotal event in the direction of their franchise. They made major changes during the 2023 NFL offseason, including hiring first-time head coach DeMeco Ryans. The former Texans linebacker most recently served as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

With new leadership at the head coaching spot, as well as many offseason moves during free agency and the trade market, the Houston Texans are building a roster for their future. One of the best ways to invest in a rebuild every year is during the draft process, so the 2023 NFL Draft is extremely important for them.

What do the Houston Texans need in the 2023 NFL Draft?

DeMeco Ryans

The Houston Texans have been extremely active during the 2023 NFL offseason as they build on a new era under head coach DeMeco Ryans. They have added talented players on both sides of the football.

Some of their key additions on offense include Devin Singletary, Dalton Schultz, and Robert Woods. They also strengthened their defense, including signing Jimmie Ward and Sheldon Rankins.

The Texans are clearly still in need of a quarterback. Their second overall pick this year will almost definitely be used to address this situation. They can then use the rest of their picks to target valuable players that they believe are building blocks for their future.

While they can somewhat use the "best player available" strategy, regardless of position, the Houston Texans have some specific holes in their depth chart that need to be fixed.

Top 3 Needs for the Houston Texans

#1 - Quarterback

Davis Mills

While Davis Mills has been relatively solid in his two years in Houston, he has failed to secure the long-term starting job. The Texans currently own the number-two overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and it would be shocking if they took anything other than a quarterback with this pick.

The Carolina Panthers are the only team picking before the Texans and are also expected to pick a quarterback. Luckily for the Texans, several highly-rated prospects are in this draft class. Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson all profiled as top 10 picks this year. One will almost definitely be on their way to Houston.

#2 - Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks

The Houston Texans traded away star wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2023 NFL offseason. While they added Robert Woods and Noah Brown during the free agency period, they still lack a true No. 1 wide receiver in their offense. This is an important problem to fix, especially with a rookie quarterback likely leading them during the 2023 NFL season.

#3 - EDGE

Jerry Hughes

No player on the Texans last season recorded double-digit sacks, while just two pass rushers registered at least five sacks. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo departed for the Cleveland Browns during the free agency period. One of DeMeco Ryans' signatures is generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He will need to upgrade his edge rushers to continue with this strategy.

What picks do the Houston Texans have in 2023?

Here is the complete list of Houston Texans picks in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 2 overall

Round 1, Pick 12 overall

Round 2, Pick 33 overall

Round 3, Pick 65 overall

Round 3, Pick 73 overall

Round 4, Pick 104 overall

Round 5, Pick 161 overall

Round 6, Pick 188 overall

Round 6, Pick 201 overall

Round 6, Pick 203 overall

Round 7, Pick 230 overall

Round 7, Pick 259 overall

