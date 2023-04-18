The Jacksonville Jaguars, like all other teams at this point in the offseason, are currently preparing for the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.

The Jaguars had an impressive 2022 season as they finished as AFC South winners with a 9-8 record, rallying late in the season. Doug Pederson's side also took down the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round in stunning fashion after being down 27-0, sparking the third-largest comeback in playoff history.

However, Jacksonville was eliminated from the postseason by eventual Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars will look to build on last season and make improvements to their roster ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Here, we take a look at the three needs for Jacksonville prior to the draft.

Top 3 needs for Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

#1. Offensive Lineman/Offensive Tackle

One of the best ways the Jaguars can protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence is by adding a top-notch offensive lineman to their roster. Moreover, no team had more runs stuffed than the Jaguars last season.

With Jawaan Taylor's departure to the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, the Jaguars will also look to replace the offensive tackle. Hence, targeting an offensive lineman or tackle in the first round wouldn't be a bad idea for Jacksonville.

Blocking is something the team needs to improve on next season. The Jaguars have been linked with Tennessee Volunteers star Darnell Wright and Georgia's Broderick Jones.

#2. Tight end

The Jacksonville Jaguars also need an elite tight end. Their TE1 Evan Engram finished with 73 receptions for 766 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season.

While these stats aren't bad, Lawrence will need another attacking weapon to target regularly. If the Jaguars are serious about challenging for major honors, they should look to the draft for a highly-rated tight end.

Many analysts believe Jacksonville should look to target either Georgia's Darnell Washington or Notre Dame's Michael Mayer in the 2023 NFL draft.

#3. Linebacker

Arden Key Jr. was immense for the Jaguars when they rallied to five consecutive wins towards the back end of the regular season. However, the linebacker will play for the Tennessee Titans in the 2023 campaign.

Replacing Key will be important for Jacksonville and they will keep an eye out for some top linebackers in the 2023 draft.

They have been linked to TCU's Dee Winters and Purdue's Jalen Graham. However, it will be interesting to see who Jacksonville brings in to add depth to their squad.

