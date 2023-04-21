2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are commencing a new era in 2023. For the first time, they will not have quarterback Derek Carr, whom they released during the offseason. Without him, they will look to rebound from a 6-11 campaign and return to the playoffs; the upcoming Draft represents an excellent first step towards that.

Looking at their current roster, the Raiders have some places where they can improve. Some of the areas are well-stocked but need future-proofing, while others sorely need an upgrade. Here are the top three needs for the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2023 playoffs:

#3 Tight end

Darren Waller is now a New York Giant

Last season, the Raiders extended Darren Waller on a massive deal that made him the league's highest-paid tight end by annual value, only to trade him to the New York Giants during this offseason. To fill the hole, the team picked up two-time Pro Bowler Austin Hooper, but it could be better.

Sporting News has the Raiders selecting Dalton Kincaid 38th overall, but the most intriguing prospect has to be Cameron Latu. As a former linebacker, the Alabama product brings versatility to both sides of the ball. He can block for runs, catch passes and tackle opposing offensive players.

#2 Linebacker/Defensive back

The Raiders have a great defensive line anchored by Pro Bowlers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, but their defense behind that is a work in progress. None of their linebackers have proven anything in the NFL, but that may change in the draft.

Jack Thompson figures to be the best prospect at his position, having been instrumental in the Iowa Hawkeyes' two Bowl wins. However, the aforementioned Latu may prove to be a stud, thanks to his versatility.

The secondary is also a concern for the Raiders, as aside from Super Bowl winner David Long, they do not have much strength. Devin Witherspoon of Illinois figures to be the top prospect, but other options include Joey Porter Jr., the son of the similarly named Steelers legend.

#1 Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders could use better depth behind Jimmy Garoppolo

Now some may be thinking, "Why would the Las Vegas Raiders need another quarterback when they already have Jimmy Garoppolo?" As it turns out, the team has virtually no depth under center behind him. Chase Garbers? Brian Hoyer? Given Garoppolo's history with injuries, that could mean disaster.

While Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are expected to be off-limits, that does not dramatically reduce the Raiders' chances of future-proofing their quarterback situation.

Other prospects like Will Levis, Anthony Richardson and Hendon Hooker may still be available by the time No. 7 is called, and the Las Vegas Raiders needs to make their choice count.

