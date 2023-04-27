2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for the Los Angeles Chargers

Last season, the Los Angeles Chargers broke a three-year playoff drought with a 10-7 record. Unfortunately, their postseason run ended via a come-from-behind win by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round.

Losing the game despite having a 27-7 halftime lead got offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi fired. They replaced him with Kellen Moore, who had the same role with the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite that change, they remain strong on offense, thanks to quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Keenan Allen. The Chargers also have a solid offensive line, anchored by Rashawn Slater and Corey Linsley.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA could use more adjustments to prevent a repeat of their playoff collapse. The 2023 NFL draft will be a good place to upgrade a roster that has been stuck near the .500 mark for years.

The Chargers must address these needs, especially if they want to win against their division rivals Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos.

#1. Defensive Back

The Los Angeles Chargers must get more help for Derwin James.

Safety Nasir Adderley’s sudden retirement leaves a void in the Los Angeles Chargers' secondary. They selected J.T. Woods in last year’s draft, hoping he could cover a deeper part of the field while Derwin James makes plays. Unfortunately, Woods hasn’t stepped up to that role. Getting more pass defenders will help, especially in a division with Patrick Mahomes.

Aside from safety, the Chargers could also use help at cornerback, especially if J.C. Jackson doesn’t return to full health. Without him, Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, and Ja’Sir Taylor might find it hard to hold the fort. Though they ranked eighth in passing yards allowed last season, they need more people to defend against Davante Adams, Travis Kelce, and Jerry Jeudy.

#2. Defensive Lineman

Joey Bosa was limited to five regular season games in 2022.

The Chargers had 40 sacks last season, putting them roughly midway among all teams. That number would have been better if Joey Bosa wasn’t limited to five regular-season games. Los Angeles will be in a better position once he returns, but he remains questionable. If injuries continue to hamper him, the Chargers must find someone to compensate for his loss.

They also need more playmakers up front because they ranked 28th in rushing yards allowed per game (145.8) last season. Therefore, stopping the run is a priority, primarily when they compete against Isiah Pacheco and Josh Jacobs at least twice a year.

Also in their 2023 schedule are clashes with Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, Justin Field, D’Andre Swift, Breece Hall, Rhamondre Stevenson, Aaron Jones, and Tony Pollard.

#3. Running Back

Austin Ekeler's replacement will have big shoes to fill if he leaves the Los Angeles Chargers.

Austin Ekeler was one of their most productive players last year, finishing with 1,637 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns. However, the Chargers permitted him to seek a trade after contract extension negotiations went nowhere. While it would be difficult to replace his production, the team must have a replacement once he leaves.

He remains with the Los Angeles Chargers but is only under contract for the 2023 season. If Ekeler gets the money he seeks elsewhere, they must have someone to take his place. Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, and Larry Rountree III won’t be enough to revamp a rushing attack that finished third-worst in yards per game last season.

What picks do the Los Angeles Chargers have in 2023?

Round 1, pick 21 overall

Round 2, pick 54 overall

Round 3, pick 85 overall

Round 4, pick 125 overall

Round 5, pick 156 overall

Round 6, pick 200 overall (via Chicago)

Round 7, pick 239 overall

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes