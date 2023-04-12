2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have had trouble replacing Drew Brees over the last two seasons. Since losing Brees, the squad has started five quarterbacks: Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, and Ian Book.

Fortunately, they have found a solution to the quarterback issue. The Saints recently inked Derek Carr to a four-year contract. The Saints may now focus on enhancing other areas of the team.

Except for a trade, which does not appear possible at this time, the Saints hold picks in every one of the first three rounds. A defensive end and an additional wide receiver are essentially necessary for the team to have stability.

#1 Offensive guard

The Saints just extended Erik McCoy's deal, so the center position is in stable condition. Cesar Ruiz has performed adequately at the right guard position to gain some confidence that he can be a viable long-term choice.

NFL GameDay @NFLGameDay Is O'Cyrus Torrence the best interior OL in the draft?

Andrus Peat, a left guard, cannot be compared in the same way. Another injury has kept him out of action, and he has not appeared in more than 13 matches in a season since 2017.

Considering his skills, Peat would be a great addition to any unit in the league, but his lack of availability is a serious issue. The Saints should not be put off from picking a replacement for him, even though his contract arrangement makes it difficult to break ties with him until June 2023.

Choosing the most talented offensive guard in this draft class is challenging. However, at the moment, we believe Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence and South Carolina's Andrew Vorhees represent the players most likely to succeed in the next phase of their careers.

Torrence, a powerful interior player for the Gators who consistently bulldozed opponents in the running game, enjoyed a solid 2022 season. He might be a wise selection for the Saints.

#2 Defensive end

The only players in this category who have been established are Carl Granderson and Cameron Jordan, and none of the two should be the team's major pass-rushing danger off the edge.

Nader Mirfiq @Nader723 ⚜️ What defensive tackle or defensive end should the Saints draft?⚜️

Granderson is still somewhat of a restricted talent, while Jordan is on the brink of a very outstanding tenure. The team cannot expect Payton Turner to be prepared for a significant role in 2023 as he has not demonstrated enough in his first two seasons in the league, and the head coach decided to bench him in their pointless Week 18 showdown last season. Although Tanoh Kpassagnon has been re-signed, this position still needs a new face.

#3 Wide receiver

The wideout position posed one of the most significant concerns before the 2022 NFL draft, and the New Orleans Saints traded up to choose Ohio State wideout Chris Olave. Rashid Shaheed, an undrafted rookie free agent, was also signed by the Saints in addition to Olave, who had an outstanding rookie season.

Although Michael Thomas' fitness remains a concern, the New Orleans Saints were able to re-sign him. Jarvis Landry, Marquez Callaway, and Deonte Harty have left the organization after becoming free agents.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



Njigba was taken out to dinner by the Giants the night before his Pro Day.



Njigba also said that he has Top-30 visits scheduled with the Bears, Panthers, and Saints.



The Buckeyes WR's stock is on the RISE.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is considered one of the top wide receiver talents in this year's draft. He might help the Saints extend their Ohio State bloodline.

Smith-Njigba appeared in seven contests as a freshman. Throughout that season, he hauled in ten receptions for 49 yards and a score.

