2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles normally do an outstanding job of identifying at least marginally effective starters in every positional category so that they have the discretion to choose the most talented players obtainable, rather than aiming for just needs in the draft.

After losing many excellent players during free agency on defense and offense (Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, Javon Hargrave, Kyzir White, Miles Sanders, and T.J. Edwards), the Eagles will be searching for two impactful performers in the first round. However, the Eagles signed CB Greedy Williams, QB Marcus Mariota, LB Nicholas Morrow, RB Rashaad Penny, and S Terrell Edmunds as solid, experienced alternatives.

Here are the top 3 spots that the Eagles should target in the 2023 NFL Draft.

#1. Wide receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles have a slightly unnoticed weakness at wide receiver. Although A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are outstanding athletes, there is hardly any depth below them.

In the event that Quez Watkins is unavailable, the Philadelphia Eagles might use a low-volume, big-play target who is capable of playing outside in case Brown or Smith are injured. They might additionally employ another "enforcer" as a replacement for Zach Pascal.

#2 Defensive tackle

The team is in a fairly good position, with Milton Williams, Fletcher Cox, and Jordan Davis as starters in 2023. However, there is not much depth below this group. Although the addition of Kentavius Street by the Eagles on a veteran basic contract was wise, there is still room for improvement in this spot, which the Philadelphia Eagles regard highly.

The only other defensive tackles on this team besides Street are Noah Elliss, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Marvin Wilson. The Eagles are losing both Ndamukong Suh and Javon Hargrave in free agency. Hargrave inked a four-year, $84 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Suh is still not signed by another team, and even if he were to be a potential returnee in the future, the Eagles cannot count on just him. The Eagles must at least attempt to locate a replacement nose tackle.

Nobody would be shocked if the Eagles selected an interior defensive lineman with one of the first-round selections available to them. Whether it is Bryan Bresee, Calijah Kancey, or Jalen Carter, the first round has some very exciting choices. However, many possibilities are also available in the rounds after, and it would certainly be unexpected if the Eagles never added one.

#3 Offensive tackle

In 2020 and 2012, two seasons in recent memory that ultimately cost Philly's head coaches their jobs, the offensive line experienced a ton of injuries, and the squad lacked sufficient depth, making both seasons' offenses absolute catastrophes. The idea of such situations happening again must have the Eagles extremely nervous.

Several offensive tackles, including Georgia's Broderick Jones, Tennessee's Darnell Wright, Ohio State's Paris Johnson, and Northwestern's Peter Skoronski, are anticipated to be chosen from the sixth to the twentieth range.

What Picks do the Philadelphia Eagles have in 2023?

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles will have a total of six picks:

Round 1 (No. 10)

Round 1 (No. 30)

Round 2 (No. 62)

Round 3 (No. 94)

Round 7 (No. 219)

Round 7 (No. 248)

