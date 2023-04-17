The Pittsburgh Steelers have been preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft as they continue to build out their roster for the upcoming season and beyond. The draft is always one of the most important annual events of each offseason for every team, but even more so for a team in a situation like the Steelers. They are currently in the process of establishing a new identity.

It's a brand new era for Pittsburgh as it used its first-round pick in the NFL Draft last year to select Kenny Pickett. He replaced long-time legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired following the 2021 NFL season. The Steelers will use another year in the draft to support their new roster structure and look to get back to the NFL Playoffs after missing out last year.

What do the Pittsburgh Steelers need in the 2023 NFL draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to concentrate on supporting Kenny Pickett, giving him the best situation possible to aid his development. One way to do so is by surrounding him with as many offensive weapons as possible, while also protecting him with a solid offensive line. Blocking has been a bit of an issue in Pittsburgh in recent years, so this should be one of its main focuses.

Another area of focus for the Steelers this year will likely be working on their defensive depth. Elite defense has almost always been the primary identity of the franchise. They lost several key defenders during the free agency period, including Devin Bush, Myles Jack, Robert Spillane and Terrell Edmunds. They should look to replace some of them in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Top 3 Needs for the Pittsburgh Steelers

#1 - Offensive Tackle

One of the best ways to protect the quarterback is by acquiring elite talent at the offensive tackle positions. This is a major hole in Pittsburgh's roster in 2023, especially considering its young quarterback prospect. The Steelers currently own three picks in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. It would be wise to use one of them on an offensive tackle to protect Pickett.

#2 - Cornerback

The Steelers' defensive secondary suffered a major loss when Cameron Sutton departed the team during the 2023 NFL free agency period. While they replaced him with Patrick Peterson, a potential upgrade, this didn't solve their long-term hole in the position. With Peterson at the back end of his career, the franchise should target cornerback prospects to rebuild their future secondary.

#3 - Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are uncharacteristically weak in their linebacker position ahead of the 2023 NFL season. This has often been their most iconic position in franchise history, so they will likely use the draft this year to replace their departed talent here. Bush, Jack and Spillane were all major contributors last year. They signed Cole Holcomb and Malik Reed in free agency, but can be expected to bring in rookies as well.

What picks do the Pittsburgh Steelers have in 2023?

Here is the complete list of Pittsburgh Steelers picks in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 17 overall

Round 2, Pick 32 overall

Round 2, Pick 49 overall

Round 3, Pick 80 overall

Round 4, Pick 120 overall

Round 7, Pick 234 overall

Round 7, Pick 241 overall

