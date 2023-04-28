The Indianapolis Colts selected Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. This move comes as no surprise given the Colts' need for a quarterback to build around.

Seeing that he was drafted so high, Richardson obviously has the potential to be a star at the next level. He could possibly become Indianapolis' best signal-caller since the great Peyton Manning was in town.

ESPN @espn #NFLDRAFT ANTHONY RICHARDSON GOES NO. 4 OVERALL TO THE COLTS ANTHONY RICHARDSON GOES NO. 4 OVERALL TO THE COLTS 👏 #NFLDRAFT https://t.co/OfTbnSqCnP

His impressive statistics at Florida, which include 2,549 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 654 rushing yards and nine TDs, demonstrate his talent and versatility.

It was widely speculated that the Colts would choose a quarterback with their fourth-overall pick, but it was uncertain who that would be. With Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Young off the board, the Colts opted for Richardson over Kentucky's Will Levis, who wasn't even drafted in the first round. The Panthers selected Young and the Texans took Levis, with Houston also selecting Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3.

Peyton Manning is clearly the Colts' G.O.A.T. QB

Manning played for the Colts from 1998-2011.

Peyton Manning is undoubtedly the Colts' greatest quarterback of all time. In the 1998 NFL Draft, the Colts had the first overall pick and had to choose between Manning and Ryan Leaf, both highly regarded QB prospects.

Manning was chosen, and the Chargers selected Leaf second overall. This proved to be the right decision, as Manning became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, leading the Colts to two Super Bowl appearances and winning one. He also won four NFL MVP awards and a Super Bowl MVP.

After going down with a neck injury that forced him to miss the entire 2011 season, Manning was released by the Colts. The Colts then selected Stanford QB Andrew Luck with the first overall pick in the 2012 draft.

Gus Bus @GusSolano44 2012: Andrew Luck (QB)

Drafted by Colts out of Stanford

Impact felt immediately, led Colts to playoffs first three seasons (AFCCG appearance) despite porous O-Line, injury-riddled 3 seasons (Missed all 2017), COPY in 2018, retired early. 2012: Andrew Luck (QB) Drafted by Colts out of Stanford Impact felt immediately, led Colts to playoffs first three seasons (AFCCG appearance) despite porous O-Line, injury-riddled 3 seasons (Missed all 2017), COPY in 2018, retired early. https://t.co/9wCKATr1ym

Luck enjoyed a successful career with the Colts, earning four Pro Bowl selections. However, his career was ultimately cut short by injuries, and he retired prior to the 2019 season.

In an effort to find a franchise quarterback, the Colts have brought in Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan in recent years. While Rivers led the team to the playoffs during his one season in Indy, Wentz and Ryan were disappointments.

With the selection of Anthony Richardson, the Colts have the opportunity to develop their next franchise quarterback. Richardson has big shoes to fill, but with his talent and potential, he could potentially become the Colts' best quarterback since Manning and Luck.

