2023 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Top 10 defensive players still available in market feat. Jadeveon Clowney

NFL free agency is in full swing, and elite free agents are flying off the board. NFL franchises are preparing for preseason, and roster spots are filling out.

However, there are still several defensive stalwarts that remain unsigned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are the top 10 NFL defensive players still available in 2023 free agency:

# 1. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Not every time you see a three-time Pro Bowler edge rusher available this late into free agency. Jadeveon Clowney remains unrestricted, and he could be a gem of a pickup for a lucky franchise.

However, there are reasons why Clowney remains unsigned till now, as the proven vet has long had issues with availability and consistency.

He had nine sacks in 2018 and 2021 but only recorded three more sacks over the past five years. Furthermore, Clowney is also a ferocious run defender who can aid a defense even when hitting home as a pass rusher.

He's worth a flier for a contender looking to add a high-upside defender. It is okay if a contender snaps up the perennial Pro Bowler in the coming days.

#2. Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE

Another edge rusher that needs no introduction. Yannick Ngakoue remains unsigned at the time of writing, and the sack artist's availability could be more straightforward.

Yannick Ngakoue consistently finds ways to pressure opposing quarterbacks and has logged at least eight sacks in every campaign. He is coming off a strong year with the Indianapolis Colts. Borderline contenders would love to have Ngakoue on their rosters, and his experience would be significantly utilized.

#3. Ndamukong Suh, Defensive tackle

Ndamukong Suh, the borderline Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion, is one of the best defensive tackles of his generation.

Suh is likely to sign to leave the free agency and join a franchise sometime soon, as his 36-year-old frame isn't suited to being a full-time starter at this point in his career. He likely has no interest in signing with a rebuilding team either.

However, it may be possible to see Suh taking up an offer similar to what he had in Philadelphia in the 2022 season. In eight regular-season games with the Eagles, he recorded 18 tackles and a sack while playing just 35 percent of the defensive snaps. He could run it back with the beaten Super Bowl LVII finalists.

#4. Shelby Harris, Defensive end

Shelby Harris is arguably the top defensive end still available in NFL free agency. The former Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks stud has been a critical cog in the defense of whatever franchise he has appeared on.

Harris can still do the job on a rebuilding franchise, as the former seventh-round pick knows something about grinding out victories.

#5. Zach Cunningham, Linebacker

The league's leader in tackles in 2020, Zach Cunningham is currently available. The Titans released the former Houston Texans LB on February 22, 2023, and he has not found a new home since.

On his day, Cunningham is one of the hardest hitters in the NFL, and at 28, he hasn't even touched his prime. He should get signed pretty soon by a blue-chip franchise looking to become playoff contenders.

#6. Akiem Hicks, Defensive lineman

#7. Linval Joseph, Defensive lineman

#8. Justin Houston, EDGE

#9. Kwon Alexander, Linebacker

#10. William Jackson III, Defensive back