2023 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Top 5 TEs still available in market feat. Mercedes Lewis

Even with NFL training camps in full swing, there remain a handful of talented veterans and emerging young players eagerly awaiting their chance to secure a spot on a team for the upcoming season.

Among these prospects, one position that has garnered particular attention is the tight end position, a crucial and versatile role in modern-day NFL offenses.

While some prominent tight ends found new teams early in free agency, the remaining talent pool still offers hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

Here is a closer look at five of the most notable tight ends who are still on the free agency market in 2023:

#1 Mercedes Lewis

Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

Mercedes Lewis remains determined to continue his NFL journey in the 2023 season. The veteran tight end spent the last five seasons with the Packers and is patiently awaiting an opportunity to extend his football career.

If he finds a team, he will make history as the tight end with the most seasons played in NFL history, potentially reaching a remarkable 18 seasons.

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Lewis in the first round in 2006. He had a remarkable career, playing 12 seasons with the Jaguars before joining the Packers.

During his time in Green Bay, he participated in 86 games and showcased his skills as a reliable pass-catcher and a formidable blocker. Across his entire NFL journey, Lewis has started an impressive 221 out of 251 games, amassing 432 receptions on 730 targets for 5,084 yards and scoring 39 touchdowns.

#2 Maxx Williams

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

Another tight end still available in the free agency market is Maxx Williams. Having played for both the Baltimore Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals, Williams brings valuable experience from his four seasons with each team.

Selected as a second-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, he has appeared in 72 games with 44 starts, accumulating 102 receptions for 994 yards and six touchdowns. Williams could bolster depth for any team in need of reliable backup options.

#3 Richard Rodgers

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Richard Rodgers played four seasons for the Green Bay Packers after being drafted in the third round in 2014. Since then he moved between several teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.

Last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, he appeared in 10 games with one start and made one catch for four yards. Throughout his career, he has accumulated 120 catches for 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns in four seasons with the Packers and 28 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns in the five years since.

#4 Adam Shaheen

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets

Adam Shaheen, drafted in the second round by the Chicago Bears in 2017, offers another viable option in the tight end market. Following a trade from Chicago to the Miami Dolphins in 2020, Shaheen has participated in 55 games with 25 starts, securing 50 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns.

Although he did not play any games in the 2022 season, Shaheen remains a reliable backup choice for any NFL team seeking depth in their tight end position.

#5 Sal Cannella

Arlington Renegades v DC Defenders - 2023 XFL Championship

One intriguing prospect for NFL teams is Sal Cannella, who recently demonstrated his skills in both the XFL and USFL. After short stints with the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, respectively, Cannella made significant strides in the XFL.

Cannella excelled during the 2023 XFL regular season, becoming the Renegades' leading receiver and ranking second among tight ends in receiving yards.

With his recent impressive performances, Cannella may have a legitimate chance at securing a spot in the NFL as a valuable backup.