Through five weeks of the 2023 NFL season, there have been many surprises and it's been a crazy season.

There are two undefeated teams, both hailing from the NFC - the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. Coincidentally, the only winless team in the NFL is also from the NFC, the 0-5 Carolina Panthers.

There have been some surprise teams with some exceeding expectations and some getting off to a slow start.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many of the best teams from a season ago, including the Eagles, 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, etc. look like the same contenders they did a season ago.

There are other teams such as the Detroit Lions, the Miami Dolphins, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Los Angeles Chargers that look like they could take the next step at being legit contenders.

Many players have been balling out this season with some looking like early MVP candidates.

Some of the best players have continued to play the way they have been the last few years, with other surprise players having career seasons.

Top 5 NFL MVP candidates after Week 5

De'Von Achne during New York Giants v Miami Dolphins

Many players in the league have been balling out since the start of the season. From Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa, to De'Von Achance to Puka Nacua, several superstars this season could potentially take home MVP.

According to BetMGM, as of October 9, 2023, the top-five favorites to win the NFL MVP are Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Brock Purdy.

Here are Sportskeeda's five NFL MVP candidates through the first five weeks of the season:

#5 Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy continues to play lights out. He is still undefeated through 10 regular season games as he's led the 49ers to a 5-0 start in 2023.

He's off to a fast start this season, completing 72.1 percent of passes, 1,271 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions through five games. He's recently coming off of a four-touchdown performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

In his career, Purdy has a record of 12-1, and doesn't seem like he will lose a regular season game any time soon, with the 49ers rolling.

#4 De'Von Achane

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane is having one of the most impressive starts in NFL history.

Every time he touches the ball, he makes a big play. Achane has 460 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 38 carries and is averaging 12.1 yards per carry. Additionally, he has 67 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions.

Achane came onto the scene out of nowhere but continues to produce each time he plays.

Unfortunately for Achane, he's dealing with a knee injury with not much of an update on it.

#3 Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is still in his prime.

Through five games, he's rushed for 510 yards and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He is still effective as a receiving back, notching up 168 receiving yards and a touchdown.

He's been a reliable, durable back to the 49ers offense and if he continues to play the way he has, he has a chance at taking home the MVP award.

#2 Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has the potential to win the first MVP award of his career.

Allen has been one of the best QBs in the NFL for the last five years. Allen's thrown for 1,407 yards and has accounted for 14 total touchdowns on offense.

The Bills (3-2) are still a playoff-contending team and could take the leap to the next level any time.

#1 Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their fourth-season victory yesterday.

Mahomes has thrown for 1,287 yards, and 10 touchdowns, and is completing 66.8 percent of passes this season.

We all know how good Mahomes is, so you can't count him out as an MVP candidate.

3 sneaky NFL MVP candidates who could shake things up

Puka Nacua

Like De'Von Achane, Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua burst onto the scene out of nowhere. As a rookie, he's been shining for the Rams.

Through five games, he's caught 46 balls for 572 yards and has scored two touchdowns.

He recorded 25 catches over his first two games in the league and has scored a touchdown in each of the last two games.

Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is having another great year. Tagovailo is completing 71.7 percent of passes with a passer rating of 111.9.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,614 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions while leading the Dolphins to a 4-1 record thus far.

Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of two quarterbacks with a 5-0 record this season. He finished second place last season in MVP votes and could finish in this season's top five again.

He's thrown and ran for a total of 10 touchdowns this season and has thrown for 1,262 yards thus far. If Hurts leads the Eagles to 14 or more wins again this season, he could be a candidate for MVP.