2023 NFL QB tiers: Where do Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and Mac Jones lie after wrecked season?

With the 2023 NFL season inching closer as the offseason marches on, now is as good a time as any to start ranking quarterbacks. Putting the quarterbacks into different tiers is usually the best way of comparing them as direct rankings are extremely subjective.

Tier lists work by grouping together different players who are on relatively the same level of expectations for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Where each of them ranks is based off a number of factors, including past performances, recent history and team projections, among many others.

Here is a look at how all of the starting quarterbacks entering the 2023 season stack up against each other. The list excludes five potential starters this year who have never been named the permanent starting quarterback during any previous season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 NFL QB tiers

Russell Wilson is one of the biggest fallers as compared to this time last year. His first year with the Denver Broncos turned into an absolute disaster. If based on 2022 alone, he would be in the bottom tier, but his elite run with the Seattle Seahawks over the last decade keeps him one level up for now. A head coaching change to Sean Payton could get him heading back in the right direction.

Mac Jones, on the other hand, is one of the six quarterbacks in the bottom tier. Following a promising rookie season with the New England Patriots, he regressed in just about every possible statistical category last year. This not only severely damages his current projections, but also puts his job security in jeopardy moving forward. While it was during a small sample size, Jones was outplayed by Bailey Zappe.

Lamar Jackson is one of the most interestng cases when ranking the NFL quarterback tier list. He is one of only three active quarterbacks, along with Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, to be named the NFL MVP in any season. This gives him a legitimate case to be ranked higher on this list. His regression since then and alarming injury history are among his biggest concerns.

While Jackson remains one of the most dangerous rushing quarterbacks ever, he will look to improve his passing numbers during the 2023 season. The Baltimore Ravens appear to be well aware of this necessity after they used the offseason to improve their wide receiver position. They signed Odell Beckham Jr. during the free agnecy period and also added Zay Flowers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Top NFL QBs heading into 2023 season

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes clearly tops the rankings of best quarterback entering the 2023 season. He's also in a level all by himself on the tier list as he has clearly separated himself from the rest of the pack. He earned his standalone status with his incredible accomplishments in such a short period of time, putting him on a legendary path.

While he's only been a starter for five seasons, Mahomes has already accomplsihed more during his career than most players do in a lifetime. He's the only active quarterback with multiple Super Bowl rings and was also named the game's MVP twice. He's also one of only two active quarterbacks, along with Aaron Rodgers, to be named the NFL MVP multiple times.

In the tier immediately below Mahomes are his two AFC rivals, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. They represent the only other two quarterbacks, along with Mahomes, to win games during the NFL Playoffs in each of the past two seasons. This puts them above the third tier of youngsters and veterans with a combination of historical and recent success.

Aaron Rodgers falls to Tier 3 after failing to make an appearnce in the NFL Playoffs last year. The other six quarterbacks in his tier all play for teams who made a postseason appearances for the 2022 season, with three of them advancing past the first round. This includes Jalen Hurts, who helped the Phialdelphia Eagles make a Super Bowl appearance.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes