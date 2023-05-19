2023 NFL season predictions: AFC North

These are the season record predictions for each of the four teams in the AFC North for 2023.

After solid offseasons from the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers, the four teams form one of the NFL's toughest divisions.

Each will look for strong 2023-24 campaigns, but which AFC North team will have the best season?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AFC North predicted records

#1. Cincinnati Bengals

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals

Record in 2022: 12-4

2023 Prediction: 13-4

The Bengals had some tough losses this offseason, including safeties Jessie Bates III and Von Bell, cornerback Tre Flowers, tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Samaje Perine.

They bounced back with strong signings in tackle Orlando Brown Jr., cornerback Sidney Jones IV, and tight end Irv Smith Jr.

They drafted well too, selecting pass rusher Myles Murphy with their first draft pick, and building back up their secondary with cornerback D.J. Turner, and safety Jordan Battle with the 60th and 95th overall picks respectively.

Cincinnati's electric offense paired with a young, versatile defense will lead them to a 13-4 record, and a third straight AFC North championship.

#2. Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers

Record in 2022: 9-8

2023 Prediction: 11-7

Last season the Pittsburgh Steelers just barely kept their streak without a losing season alive. They had a solid second half of the 2022 season, winning seven of their last nine games, and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett began to show flashes of a franchise quarterback.

They rode that hot streak all the way into the offseason, having one of the best drafts in the entire NFL, selecting instant starters in tackle Broderick Jones, and cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

They also well added great depth pieces down the board in defensive lineman Keanu Benton, pass rusher Nate Herbig, tight end Darnell Washington, and defensive back Cory Trice Jr.

Pairing this draft with a solid free agency period, and a good, developing roster, Pittsburgh will find themselves with a great 11-7 campaign in 2023. They have the power to challenge for the AFC North, but the Bengals look too strong.

#3. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints

Record in 2022: 10-7

2023 Prediction: 10-7

Baltimore had a strong offseason, headlined by the re-signing of franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens added some weapons on offense, drafting receiver Zay Flowers with their first pick, and signing receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor from Las Vegas.

The Ravens will look to boast a double-digit win season for the fifth time in six years, but much hinges on whether Lamar Jackson can stay healthy.

#4. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers

Record in 2022: 7-10

2023 Prediction: 8-9

The Browns went all in on quarterback Deshaun Watson last offseason, and it showed somewhat of an expected misfire in 2022 Watson hadn't played in 700 days before his debut and showed rust in the last six weeks of the season.

Looking to 2023, the Browns had a good draft, picking receiver Cedric Tillman with their first pick at 78th overall, and tackle Dawand Jones 111th overall. Cleveland also quietly had one of the better free agent periods around the league, bringing in defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson from Minnesota, and safety Juan Thornhill from Kansas City.

Still missing a few key pieces needed to compete, the Browns will finish their 2023 season 8-9 and bottom of the AFC North after losing some close divisional games.

Poll : 0 votes