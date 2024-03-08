2024 Fantasy Football: 5 free agency RB moves that could affect the season feat. Devin Singletary to Chargers

Running backs have always been among the most important overall fantasy football players during each NFL season. As the offseason is beginning to heat up with the 2024 NFL free agency period set to kick off in less than a week, this position is surely one to keep a close eye on. Some of the best players in the league could be playing for new teams next season.

The 2024 free agent class is loaded with quality running backs, featuring some of the best fantasy football running backs over the past several years. Where they sign during the offseason will directly impact their fantasy values and have a major impact on the positional rankings this year.

Here are some potential moves that could legitimately shake things up:

Free agent RBs that could impact 2024 fantasy football season

#1: Saquon Barkley to Texans

Saquon Barkley is one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL but has been unable to land a new contract with the New York Giants.

He is rumored to be considering a move to the Houston Texans, a breakout playoff team from last year. In a significantly better offense with a far superior offensive line, Barkley could potentially be the overall RB1 in fantasy football.

#2: Derrick Henry to Cowboys

Derrick Henry is set to become a free agent this year, ending his legendary run with the Tennessee Titans.

He has finished among the top two rushers in his past four full seasons, so he can be an asset for his new team. The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the highest-scoring offenses in each of the past three seasons, so they could give Henry plenty of opportunities for touchdowns.

#3: Devin Singletary to Chargers

Devin Singletary proved last year that he could be a featured running back when he did so for the Houston Texans last year after replacing Dameon Pierce.

The Los Angeles Chargers make sense as a potential destination, as they are looking to replace Austin Ekeler. New head coach Jim Harbaugh loves to run the ball, so if Singletary is their starter, he holds RB1 upside in fantasy football.

#4: Josh Jacobs to Ravens

Josh Jacobs failed to receive a contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders, so he will be a big name to watch during the 2024 NFL free agency period.

The Baltimore Ravens are anticipated to hunt for running back help because they currently lack a proven workhorse. Jacobs has done exactly that for the Raiders, and with an excellent rushing scheme in Baltimore, the results might be huge.

#5: Tony Pollard to Vikings

Tony Pollard may have failed to live up to his massive expectations with the Dallas Cowboys last season, but he still eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards. Now a free agent, he could potentially serve as an upgrade for the Minnesota Vikings, with Alexander Mattison as a free agent as well.

The Vikings recorded the fourth-fewest rushing yards last season in their first year without Dalvin Cook, who was previously a top-five fantasy football running back, so Pollard could potentially fill that role.