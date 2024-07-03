2024 Fantasy Football DB rankings for IDP leagues: Derwin James top, Jordan Poyer slips, Kyle Hamilton on the rise

Most fantasy football leagues allow managers to own an entire NFL team's defensive and special teams unit. They earn weekly fantasy points based on the statistics of that particular unit, including sacks, turnovers and touchdowns. For a different variation of scoring settings, some leagues will opt to use IDP formats instead.

In these unique formats, fantasy lineups must include individual defensive players compared to a DST in a traditional league. Weekly scores are determined with the same scoring categories but with one major addition to IDP leagues. Players also earn points for individual tackles, unlike in DST scoring.

When formatting an IDP league, most rosters include defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs. Each requires a separate strategy in fantasy football drafts for managers looking to optimize their lineups. With tackles being the most consistently reliable defensive stat, they should be prioritized by fantasy managers.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This strategy can be utilized for defensive backs by targeting players who usually contribute the most tackles. In general, safeties usually record more tackles than cornerbacks, so their fantasy values are superior. This creates an interesting situation in fantasy football where the top cornerbacks in the NFL often hold less value than most mid-level safeties.

With the 2024 fantasy football season on the horizon, be sure to check out our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer & lock down your squad.

The most dynamic safeties who can contribute across different statistical categories generally make for the most ideal targets in fantasy leagues. This concept places Derwin James atop the 2024 defensive back rankings. He has shown off his versatility with the Los Angeles Chargers during his career, proving that he can fill up the stat sheet in several areas.

Kyle Hamilton is one of the fastest-rising defensive backs in fantasy football this year. He enjoyed a breakout season with the Baltimore Ravens last year and has already proven his contributions can be extremely dynamic. On the other hand, Jordan Poyer has seen his fantasy value slip a bit by switching teams from the Buffalo Bills to the Miami Dolphins. His role has less clarity this year, so he has more risk than usual.

Considering these situations, here's how the defensive back rankings stack up for the 2024 season.

DB rankings for 2024 fantasy football

Derwin James

Derwin James Antoine Winfield Jr. Kyle Hamilton Jessie Bates III Kyle Dugger Budda Baker Kamren Curl Xavier McKinney Jaquan Brisker Jalen Pitre Julian Love Talanoa Hufanga Minkah Fitzpatrick Grant Delpit Jordan Poyer Harrison Smith Kevin Byard CJ Gardner-Johnson Donovan Wilson Jevon Holland Rayshawn Jenkins Jalen Thompson Vonn Bell Brian Branch Tyrann Mathieu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback