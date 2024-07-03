  • NFL
2024 Fantasy Football DL rankings for IDP leagues: Maxx Crosby top, Haason Reddick slips, Aidan Hutchinson on the rise

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jul 03, 2024 17:37 GMT
2024 Fantasy Football DL rankings
2024 Fantasy Football DL rankings (Image Credits: GETTY)

IDP leagues are less common in fantasy football, but they offer a unique twist to traditional formats. Rather than each manager owning an entire NFL team's defense and special teams unit, they are forced to fill out their rosters with individual defensive players. This creates a much different strategy in fantasy drafts by altering the overall scoring settings.

Leagues that utilize IDP formats will usually reward points for most of the same statistical categories as DST leagues. However, they are earned by single players as opposed to an entire unit. Starting slots in a weekly lineup are generally broken down into three categories: linemen, linebackers and defensive backs. Each of them requires their own individual strategy to optimize lineups.

When it comes to defensive linemen, players who can consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks often have the most value in fantasy football. Unlike linebackers, who can rely on consistently totaling tackles to improve their fantasy scores, counting stats can be harder to come by for linemen. This results in pass rushers being the most desirable players for this roster slot.

also-read-trending Trending

Managers utilizing this strategy for their defensive linemen in IDP leagues should be targeting players with the most effective consistency in getting after quarterbacks. This concept puts Maxx Crosby on top of the 2024 defensive linemen rankings for fantasy football leagues. He is one of the most reliable in terms of pressures and sacks during his career with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Many other factors play a role in assessing fantasy values, including player development and role changes. Haason Reddick has seen his overall fantasy value take a hit because of this, as his switch from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Jets could reduce his sacks in a less aggressive defensive system. He is also in a potential contract dispute, putting his immediate availability in question.

On the other hand, Aidan Hutchinson is one of the fastest risers of all defensive linemen in fantasy football. He enjoyed a breakout rookie season with the Detroit Lions last season, so another year of experience could help elevate him to the next level.

Taking all of these various situations into consideration, here's how the defensive linemen rankings stack up for the 2024 season.

DL rankings for 2024 fantasy football

Maxx Crosby
Maxx Crosby
  1. Maxx Crosby
  2. TJ Watt
  3. Micah Parsons
  4. Myles Garrett
  5. Nick Bosa
  6. Aidan Hutchinson
  7. Danielle Hunter
  8. Josh Allen
  9. Matthew Judon
  10. Trey Hendrickson
  11. Brian Burns
  12. DeForest Buckner
  13. Montez Sweat
  14. Chris Jones
  15. Joey Bosa
  16. Will Anderson Jr.
  17. Haason Reddick
  18. Harold Landry III
  19. Khalil Mack
  20. Jonathan Greenard
  21. Carl Granderson
  22. Kayvon Thibodeaux
  23. Alex Highsmith
  24. Justin Madubuike
  25. Travon Walker

Edited by Ribin Peter
