  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 2024 Fantasy Football QB Tiers: Anthony Richardson, CJ Stroud stock on the rise, Matthew Stafford buyers beware

2024 Fantasy Football QB Tiers: Anthony Richardson, CJ Stroud stock on the rise, Matthew Stafford buyers beware

By Brian Drake
Modified Jul 02, 2024 13:41 GMT
2024 Fantasy Football QB Tiers: Anthony Richardson, CJ Stroud stock on the rise, Matthew Stafford buyers beware
2024 Fantasy Football QB Tiers: Anthony Richardson, CJ Stroud stock on the rise, Matthew Stafford buyers beware

Fantasy football draft season is upon us. The best way to approach your upcoming drafts is to have tiered rankings so that you know when to select those players. Let’s look at the quarterback position for 2024 redraft leagues:

Fantasy Football Tier 1 QBs

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills
  1. Josh Allen
  2. Jalen Hurts
  3. Patrick Mahomes
  4. Lamar Jackson
Trending

This is your elite tier of fantasy quarterbacks. Allen, Hurts, and Lamar offer incredible dual-threat upside that can separate you from the rest of your league. Mahomes is the best in the game currently and has two new speedy weapons in Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy to throw to. Drafting these players will likely cost you a top-four-round pick. This year, I don’t love the idea of spending draft capital on one of these guys.

This tier isn’t without its warts. Josh Allen doesn’t have a proven NFL WR 1 on his roster. Jalen Hurts lost his center and could run less under new OC Kellen Moore and the Eagles' signing of Saquon Barkley. Patrick Mahomes was terrible for fantasy last season. He finished 14th in fantasy points per game. Lamar Jackson could see fewer red zone carries thanks to the addition of Derrick Henry.

Fantasy Football Tier 2 QBs

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
  1. Dak Prescott
  2. Jordan Love
  3. Joe Burrow
  4. CJ Stroud
  5. Anthony Richardson

This is where I want to find my QBs in 2024. A mix of young, ascending players and established veterans with elite receivers. I’m all about the value that you’ll find with Prescott and Love in round 9. Burrow has two high-end receivers and, if he’s healthy, will produce top-7 numbers. Richardson has an upside that no one in this tier can match. Per Fantasy Points Data, Richardson scored .76 fantasy points per dropback. That number was the best among all starting QBs. For his part, Love has the best young WR group in the game and a brilliant offense coordinator calling his plays.

Fantasy Football Tier 3 QBs

Syndication: Arizona Republic
Syndication: Arizona Republic
  1. Kyler Murray
  2. Brock Purdy
  3. Tua Tagovailoa
  4. Kirk Cousins

There is great value here. I love Murray with a fully healthy offseason to be a top-10 QB. Last year, in just eight games, Murray was in the top 10 in fantasy points per game. Purdy is someone who constantly gets overlooked and consistently produces. Eighth in fantasy points per game and sixth in total points a year ago, yet he’s never taken as a top-10 QB. Cousins will shatter his recent numbers as he has the best supporting cast around him of his entire career.

Fantasy Football Tier 4 QBs

Syndication: The Record
Syndication: The Record
  1. Jayden Daniels
  2. Aaron Rodgers
  3. Trevor Lawrence
  4. Jared Goff
  5. Justin Herbert
  6. Caleb Williams

Now, the fun begins. I love Jayden Daniels. He’s got a cannon for an arm and ran for over 3,000 yards in college. If he stays healthy, there’s no way he’s not a fantasy difference-maker. I believe Aaron Rodgers is on a revenge tour that sees him throw 30 touchdown passes. Jared Goff is great inside a dome and will play 13 games indoors this year.

Fantasy Football Tier 5 QBs

  1. Matthew Stafford
  2. Deshaun Watson
  3. Geno Smith
  4. Baker Mayfield
  5. Will Levis
  6. Russell Wilson

I don’t want any of these guys on my team in one-QB leagues. I don’t see league-winning upside in any of them. Levis could throw the ball a ton in a new Titans offense but that still won’t be enough to plug him in as your weekly starter. Watson offers the most chance at upside if he gets back to playing like the Houston Texans version of himself and runs again.

Fantasy Football Tier 6 QBs

  1. J.J. McCarthy
  2. Derek Carr
  3. Daniel Jones
  4. Bryce Young
  5. Drake Maye
  6. Bo Nix
  7. Gardner Minshew

Two-QB leagues take note. They are mostly rookies or guys who won’t have starting jobs next year. This will be your waiver wire in most leagues.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha
