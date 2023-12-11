2024 Free Agency predictions: 5 big moves that could happen next year feat. Tee Higgins

This year's free agent class has it all, from star running backs to key additions that several teams will need to make. For a lot of teams, this is an important offseason as well. Some teams need to cement themselves as Super Bowl contenders and others need to give their rebuild some life.

Here are a few big moves we could see happening this year.

5 huge NFL free agency moves that could happen

1) Chase Young to the Bears

Chase Young could sign with Chicago

The Chicago Bears instantly revamped their defensive line with Montez Sweat, who came from the Washington Commanders. What better running mate to pair with him than his old Washington teammate Chase Young? The Bears have cap space and picks galore, so they can afford to spend on the defense they're trying to build. A former Rookie of the Year makes perfect sense.

2) Kirk Cousins to the Falcons

Kirk Cousins could head to Atlanta

Presuming the Falcons end up winning the division and don't get a draft pick they can realistically use on a quarterback, this is a splash they really should consider. Kirk Cousins is an upgrade over Desmond Ridder, who likely isn't the long term answer.

With the offensive weapons they have, this could be a tough unit with a good quarterback. The other options aren't great and Cousins is coming off of injury, but he's proven that he can play and would find very few better situations in free agency.

3) Derrick Henry to the Ravens

Derrick Henry could sign with the Ravens

A backfield of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry would be almost impossible to defend. Combine that with good wide receivers and Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens offense becomes one of the best in the league with relative ease. Henry won't come cheaply, but this is a big move that would give them a genuine Super Bowl shot if they're not able to pull it off this season.

4) Tee Higgins to the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have to get Bryce Young some help, and they're not going to do it in the draft since they don't have the capital and they can't seem to draft well anyway.

Signing a big-name free agent seems to be their only recourse, and they have to get a legitimate star and not bargain-bin additions like Adam Thielen or D.J. Chark. Higgins is the best and one of the youngest in this wide receiver FA class. The Panthers might have to overpay since no one in their right mind would want to play for Carolina, though.

5) Josh Jacobs to the Bills

The Buffalo Bills' offense is pretty great, but they are generally lacking in the run department. James Cook is a good player, but adding Josh Jacobs to the mix would give them a legitimate backfield to take pressure off of Josh Allen. They've been in the mix for several big running backs in the future, and Jacobs likely isn't going to stick around for what could be a massive rebuild in Las Vegas.