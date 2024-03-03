2024 NFL Combine: Full list of offensive linemen participating today feat. Joe Alt, Graham Borton, Amarius Mims

The 2024 NFL Combine has been as interesting as we initially expected. Records have been broken, draft stocks have been elevated (and plummeted), and we've seen an array of highlights from the NFL's next stars. Most of the positional groups have participated in the 2024 NFL Combine, and next up, we have the offensive linemen on the schedule.

The quarterback and running back protectors will be working out at the 2024 NFL Combine on Sunday, and they'll be out to show NFL franchises why they deserve to be drafted. We have not heard about any likely opt-outs, so expect an exciting day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Full list of Offensive linemen participating at the 2024 NFL Combine

Here's a complete list of the offensive linemen who'll be involved in the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Amarius Mims, Georgia

Andrew Coker, TCU

Andrew Raym, Oklahoma

Anim Dankwah, Howard

Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

Brady Latham, Arkansas

Brandon Coleman, TCU

C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross

Caedan Wallace, Penn State

Charles Turner III, LSU

Christian Haynes, Connecticut

Christian Jones, Texas

Christian Mahogany, Boston College

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Delmar Glaze, Maryland

Dominick Puni, Kansas

Drake Nugent, Michigan

Dylan McMahon, N.C. State

Ethan Driskell, Marshall

Frank Crum, Wyoming

Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State

Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland

Graham Barton, Duke

Hunter Nourzad, Penn State

Isaiah Adams, Illinois

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Jacob Monk, Duke

Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State

Jarrett Kingston, USC

Javion Cohen, Miami

Javon Foster, Missouri

JC Latham, Alabama

Jeremy Flax, Kentucky

Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Josiah Ezirim, Eastern Kentucky

Julian Pearl, Illinois

Karsen Barnhart, Michigan

Keaton Bills, Utah

Kingsley Eguakun, Florida

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Kiran Amegadjie, Yale

KT Leveston Jr., Kansas State

LaDarius Henderson, Michigan

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

Matt Goncalves, Pittsburgh

Matt Lee, Miami

Matthew Jonas, Ohio State

Nathan Thomas, Louisiana

Nick Gargiulo, South Carolina

Nick Samac, Michigan State

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Patrick Paul, Houston

Prince Pines, Tulane

Roger Rosengarten, Washington

Sataoa Laumea, Utah

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia

Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin

Trente Jones, Michigan

Trevor Keegan, Michigan

Troy Fautanu, Washington

Tylan Grable, UCF

Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Walter Rouse, Oklahoma

X'Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty

Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Zak Zinter, Michigan

These players will partake in a series of drills under the watchful eyes of scouts, general managers and talent evaluators of the 32 franchises. The 2024 NFL Combine drills are:

20-yard shuttle

225-pound bench press

3 cone drill

40-yard dash

60-yard shuttle

Broad jump

Vertical jump

2024 NFL First Round Draft Order

Here's a look at the current 2024 NFL draft order for the entire first round:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Houston Texans (from the Cleveland Browns) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs

The upcoming draft will take place at Campus Martius Park, Detroit, and the first round will occur on Thursday, April 25.