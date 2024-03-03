  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Combine 2024
  • 2024 NFL Combine: Full list of offensive linemen participating today feat. Joe Alt, Graham Borton, Amarius Mims

2024 NFL Combine: Full list of offensive linemen participating today feat. Joe Alt, Graham Borton, Amarius Mims

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Mar 03, 2024 14:22 GMT
NFL Combine
2024 NFL Combine: Full list of offensive linemen participating today feat. Joe Alt, Graham Borton, Amarius Mims

The 2024 NFL Combine has been as interesting as we initially expected. Records have been broken, draft stocks have been elevated (and plummeted), and we've seen an array of highlights from the NFL's next stars. Most of the positional groups have participated in the 2024 NFL Combine, and next up, we have the offensive linemen on the schedule.

The quarterback and running back protectors will be working out at the 2024 NFL Combine on Sunday, and they'll be out to show NFL franchises why they deserve to be drafted. We have not heard about any likely opt-outs, so expect an exciting day.

Full list of Offensive linemen participating at the 2024 NFL Combine

Here's a complete list of the offensive linemen who'll be involved in the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium:

  • Amarius Mims, Georgia
  • Andrew Coker, TCU
  • Andrew Raym, Oklahoma
  • Anim Dankwah, Howard
  • Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
  • Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
  • Brady Latham, Arkansas
  • Brandon Coleman, TCU
  • C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross
  • Caedan Wallace, Penn State
  • Charles Turner III, LSU
  • Christian Haynes, Connecticut
  • Christian Jones, Texas
  • Christian Mahogany, Boston College
  • Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
  • Delmar Glaze, Maryland
  • Dominick Puni, Kansas
  • Drake Nugent, Michigan
  • Dylan McMahon, N.C. State
  • Ethan Driskell, Marshall
  • Frank Crum, Wyoming
  • Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State
  • Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland
  • Graham Barton, Duke
  • Hunter Nourzad, Penn State
  • Isaiah Adams, Illinois
  • Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
  • Jacob Monk, Duke
  • Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State
  • Jarrett Kingston, USC
  • Javion Cohen, Miami
  • Javon Foster, Missouri
  • JC Latham, Alabama
  • Jeremy Flax, Kentucky
  • Joe Alt, Notre Dame
  • Jordan Morgan, Arizona
  • Josiah Ezirim, Eastern Kentucky
  • Julian Pearl, Illinois
  • Karsen Barnhart, Michigan
  • Keaton Bills, Utah
  • Kingsley Eguakun, Florida
  • Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
  • Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
  • KT Leveston Jr., Kansas State
  • LaDarius Henderson, Michigan
  • Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
  • Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
  • Matt Goncalves, Pittsburgh
  • Matt Lee, Miami
  • Matthew Jonas, Ohio State
  • Nathan Thomas, Louisiana
  • Nick Gargiulo, South Carolina
  • Nick Samac, Michigan State
  • Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
  • Patrick Paul, Houston
  • Prince Pines, Tulane
  • Roger Rosengarten, Washington
  • Sataoa Laumea, Utah
  • Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia
  • Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
  • Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin
  • Trente Jones, Michigan
  • Trevor Keegan, Michigan
  • Troy Fautanu, Washington
  • Tylan Grable, UCF
  • Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
  • Walter Rouse, Oklahoma
  • X'Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty
  • Zach Frazier, West Virginia
  • Zak Zinter, Michigan

These players will partake in a series of drills under the watchful eyes of scouts, general managers and talent evaluators of the 32 franchises. The 2024 NFL Combine drills are:

  • 20-yard shuttle
  • 225-pound bench press
  • 3 cone drill
  • 40-yard dash
  • 60-yard shuttle
  • Broad jump
  • Vertical jump

2024 NFL First Round Draft Order

Here's a look at the current 2024 NFL draft order for the entire first round:

  1. Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Houston Texans (from the Cleveland Browns)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Baltimore Ravens
  30. Detroit Lions
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

The upcoming draft will take place at Campus Martius Park, Detroit, and the first round will occur on Thursday, April 25.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?