2024 NFL Combine: Full list of offensive linemen participating today feat. Joe Alt, Graham Borton, Amarius Mims

The 2024 NFL Combine has been as interesting as we initially expected. Records have been broken, draft stocks have been elevated (and plummeted), and we've seen an array of highlights from the NFL's next stars. Most of the positional groups have participated in the 2024 NFL Combine, and next up, we have the offensive linemen on the schedule.
The quarterback and running back protectors will be working out at the 2024 NFL Combine on Sunday, and they'll be out to show NFL franchises why they deserve to be drafted. We have not heard about any likely opt-outs, so expect an exciting day.
Full list of Offensive linemen participating at the 2024 NFL Combine
Here's a complete list of the offensive linemen who'll be involved in the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium:
- Amarius Mims, Georgia
- Andrew Coker, TCU
- Andrew Raym, Oklahoma
- Anim Dankwah, Howard
- Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
- Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
- Brady Latham, Arkansas
- Brandon Coleman, TCU
- C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross
- Caedan Wallace, Penn State
- Charles Turner III, LSU
- Christian Haynes, Connecticut
- Christian Jones, Texas
- Christian Mahogany, Boston College
- Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
- Delmar Glaze, Maryland
- Dominick Puni, Kansas
- Drake Nugent, Michigan
- Dylan McMahon, N.C. State
- Ethan Driskell, Marshall
- Frank Crum, Wyoming
- Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State
- Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland
- Graham Barton, Duke
- Hunter Nourzad, Penn State
- Isaiah Adams, Illinois
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
- Jacob Monk, Duke
- Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State
- Jarrett Kingston, USC
- Javion Cohen, Miami
- Javon Foster, Missouri
- JC Latham, Alabama
- Jeremy Flax, Kentucky
- Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- Jordan Morgan, Arizona
- Josiah Ezirim, Eastern Kentucky
- Julian Pearl, Illinois
- Karsen Barnhart, Michigan
- Keaton Bills, Utah
- Kingsley Eguakun, Florida
- Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
- Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
- KT Leveston Jr., Kansas State
- LaDarius Henderson, Michigan
- Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
- Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
- Matt Goncalves, Pittsburgh
- Matt Lee, Miami
- Matthew Jonas, Ohio State
- Nathan Thomas, Louisiana
- Nick Gargiulo, South Carolina
- Nick Samac, Michigan State
- Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
- Patrick Paul, Houston
- Prince Pines, Tulane
- Roger Rosengarten, Washington
- Sataoa Laumea, Utah
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia
- Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
- Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin
- Trente Jones, Michigan
- Trevor Keegan, Michigan
- Troy Fautanu, Washington
- Tylan Grable, UCF
- Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
- Walter Rouse, Oklahoma
- X'Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty
- Zach Frazier, West Virginia
- Zak Zinter, Michigan
These players will partake in a series of drills under the watchful eyes of scouts, general managers and talent evaluators of the 32 franchises. The 2024 NFL Combine drills are:
- 20-yard shuttle
- 225-pound bench press
- 3 cone drill
- 40-yard dash
- 60-yard shuttle
- Broad jump
- Vertical jump
2024 NFL First Round Draft Order
Here's a look at the current 2024 NFL draft order for the entire first round:
- Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)
- Washington Commanders
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Giants
- Tennessee Titans
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears
- New York Jets
- Minnesota Vikings
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New Orleans Saints
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Miami Dolphins
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Houston Texans (from the Cleveland Browns)
- Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
The upcoming draft will take place at Campus Martius Park, Detroit, and the first round will occur on Thursday, April 25.