2024 NFL Draft positional rankings OL edition: Top 12 prospects feat. Penn State's Olu Fashanu, Georgia's Amarius Mims and more

If your favorite team needs an offensive tackle, you’re in luck! The 2024 NFL Draft is one of the deepest at the position, and as many as eight players at the position could end up as first-round selections. The guard position offers multiple starters, though none will be selected in the first round. Two centers could end up as first-round picks, but it’s a shallow class where the talent quickly drops off after the top prospects.

2024 NFL Draft prospects ranked: OL edition

1] Olu Fashanu, T, Penn State

Fashanu was a terrific starter at the left tackle position for Penn State the past two seasons, and he’s an athletic prospect with excellent length as well as growth potential. Detractors will try and pick holes in his game, yet Fashanu is readymade to start on the left side in the NFL and will only get better in time as he physically matures and adds strength to his game.

Olu Fashanu draft projection: Top 10 pick

2] Joe Alt, T, Notre Dame

Alt is an intelligent and strong tackle prospect who stands out run blocking, but he also shows a lot of ability in pass protection. While there's a lot of love for him outside the scouting community, I believe Alt needs to really polish his game or he will be exploited by quick, athletic pass rushers on Sunday. He comes with growth potential, and even in a worst-case scenario, he will be a solid starting right tackle on Sundays.

Joe Alt draft projection: Top 10 pick

3] Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State

Fuaga was a terrific two-year starter at Oregon State and showed consistent development in his game. Entering the season with late-round grades, he improved significantly last season and is poised to be a mid first-round choice. He’s strictly a right tackle prospect who needs to improve his ability in pass protection, but Fuaga comes with starting potential on Sundays.

Taliese Fuaga draft projection: Mid-First round

4] Amarius Mims, T, Georgia

Except for the time he missed with injury last season, Mims was a force at right tackle for Georgia when he was in the starting lineup. He possesses outstanding size and strength and comes with a great amount of upside potential. Mims needs to complete his game, yet he is worth selecting in the middle of Round 1 and could develop into a dominant starter in the NFL.

Amarius Mims draft projection: Mid-First round

5] Troy Fautanu, T, Washington

Fautanu was an outstanding two-year starter at left tackle for Washington who put his athleticism on display during the combine. He offers potential at both tackle as well as guard, possessing the movement skills to be used in a zone system as well as the growth potential to develop into a power gap blocker. Entering the season as a potential third-round choice, Fautanu is moving through the first round and should start as a rookie in the NFL.

Troy Fautanu draft projection: Mid-First round

6] Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

After moving into the starting lineup late as a sophomore, Powers-Johnson moved from guard to center and turned in an outstanding campaign last year. Despite being injured, he was phenomenal during the one full practice he participated in at the Senior Bowl, and he’s a lineman flying up draft boards. Powers-Johnson will be the first center selected in April's draft and end up as a mid first-round choice.

Jackson Powers-Johnson draft projection: Bottom third of round one

7] Tyler Guyton, T, Oklahoma

Guyton is an athletic offensive tackle prospect with incredible size and natural tools. He possesses growth potential and should only improve in time if he remains focused and makes football a priority in his life.

Tyler Guyton draft projection: Bottom third of round one

8] JC Latham, T, Alabama

Latham was a terrific two-year starter at right tackle for Alabama who blocks with great fundamentals. He may be a little too large and will have to shed a lot of weight, yet Latham offers starting potential on Sundays.

JC Latham draft projection: bottom third of round one

9] Jordan Morgan, T, Arizona

Morgan was an outstanding three-year starter at Arizona and is an athletic prospect with tremendous upside. He's a late first-round prospect who needs to get stronger and complete his game, yet he has starting potential on Sundays.

Jordan Morgan draft projection: bottom third of round one

10] Graham Barton, OIL, Duke

Barton was a productive offensive lineman for Duke who showed consistent progress in his game. He needs to improve his playing strength, but he projects as a zone-blocking guard or center who could be starting as a rookie.

Graham Barton draft projection: bottom third of round one

11] Kingsley Suamataia, T, BYU

Suamataia is an athletic offensive tackle who has shown terrific improvement in his game the past two seasons and comes with a large upside. The ability to play both tackle spots makes him very attractive, and Suamataia should be starting by the end of his rookie season if he matures and focuses on football.

Kingsley Suamataia draft projection: Late 1st/Early 2nd

12] Christian Haynes, G, UConn

Haynes is a tough and powerful small-area blocker who is perfectly built for a power gap offense. He has limitations, but in the proper system, Haynes could develop into a Sunday starter.

Christian Haynes draft projection: 2nd Round