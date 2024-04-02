2024 NFL Draft: 3 pros and cons of Patriots selecting Drake Maye with No. 3 overall pick

The New England Patriots could select Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Trading Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars indicates that they are looking for another quarterback who could bring the Patriots back to football relevance.

While New England signed Jacoby Brissett, he’s not a long-term solution at the game’s most crucial position. Therefore, the Patriots will seriously consider Maye, especially if Caleb Williams goes to the Chicago Bears at one.

The Washington Commanders are discerning for a quarterback after trading Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks. Their decision will drastically affect what New England will do at three. But if the Commanders go for Jayden Daniels, the Patriots have a clear path for the former North Carolina standout.

However, Drake Maye presents some green and red flags based on his college football experience and the landscape he will enter if he joins the Patriots.

Three pros of the Patriots selecting Drake Maye

Maye ended his college football career with 618 completions out of 952 attempts for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He could translate his game with the Patriots because of the following attributes or scenarios.

#1 Maye has a cannon arm

Drake Maye has demonstrated his consistency in throwing balls downfield. Whether it’s an intermediate pass or a home run throw, he showed commendable accuracy by generating incredible velocity on the ball.

Creating that zip on the ball can be helpful during the winter months at Gillette Stadium to negate sweltering winds.

#2 Impressively mobile

Maye is quick enough to scramble with the ball if the pocket collapses, gaining positive yardage.

Once he escapes the pass rush, his strong arm enables him to complete off-timing throws while on the move. His improvisation skills can extend plays and drives, especially if defenders throw tight coverage at his receivers.

#3 Found success with lesser-known wide receivers

Drake Maye led the Tar Heels to an 8-5 record and a bowl appearance last season. However, his best receiver, J.J. Jones, finished with 711 yards and three touchdowns.

Devontez Walker had 699 yards and seven touchdowns, while Bryson Nesbit had 585 yards and five scoring catches. He would fit right in with New England, which has wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne and Demario Douglas.

Three cons of the Patriots selecting Drake Maye

As talented as he is, Maye had lower numbers in 2023 (269 completions, 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns) than in 2022 (342 completions, 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns). That’s not the only concerning possibility for Drake Maye in New England.

#1 Played weaker opponents in college

While the Tar Heels won eight games with Drake Maye, the Miami Hurricanes were the only nationally-ranked team they beat. Maye will play more challenging opponents in the NFL, putting the Patriots in a tight spot if he struggles.

#2 Tendency to make bad plays worse

He sometimes has a savior mentality, thinking he can succeed in every play. However, that mindset led to avoidable interceptions and sacks. Maye will need the discipline to give up on plays and avoid edge rushers, especially if the Patriots are in a good field position.

#3 Maye would face formidable division rivals

If the Patriots draft him, he will play in a division with Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Allen, and Aaron Rodgers.

That situation could be overwhelming for a rookie. Meanwhile, in every snap, he must account for edge rushers like Greg Rosseau, Von Miller, Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Quinnen Williams and Haason Reddick. His confidence could tremble if any of these defensive specialists reach him.