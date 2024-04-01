2024 NFL Draft: 3 teams that should trade for Jets' #10 overall pick

The New York Jets had one of the busiest off-seasons in 2024 as they looked to rebuild their roster for the 2024–2025 season.

The Jets bolstered their offensive line by signing Tyron Smith and John Simpson and trading for OT Morgan Moses. They signed wide receiver Mike Williams as well as a few other free agents, including DT Javon Kinlaw, OLB Hasson Reddick, CB Isaiah Oliver and DT Leki Fotu.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After finishing the 2023-2024 season with a 7-10 record and missing the playoffs, the Jets addressed many different needs in the off-season.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

With their busy off-season, they're in a prime position to potentially trade back in the 2024 NFL Draft, as they hold the 10th overall pick.

3 teams that should trade for the Jets' #10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson during the New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

Following the off-season, the New York Jets have one of the most complete rosters on paper.

The team has all the power in the world to make a trade with a quarterback-needy team at pick No. 10, or they can decide to sit back and draft the best available player.

While many teams typically make aggressive moves to draft quarterbacks, there will likely be a few suitors that the Jets will have offers from at pick No. 10.

Here are three teams that should match up with the New York Jets in the 2024 NFL Draft:

#1 Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are currently slated to have the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Head coach Sean Payton has been vocal about the team possibly trading up in the NFL Draft and it makes sense.

Expand Tweet

The Broncos released Russell Wilson two seasons after trading for him, leaving a significant quarterback vacancy. They presently have Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci, neither of whom is expected to become the franchise quarterback.

Jumping from pick No. 12 to pick No. 10 doesn't seem like much as far as moving up, but it would be for Denver. They would move ahead of the Minnesota Vikings at pick No. 11, which also seems to be pursuing a quarterback.

#2 Las Vegas Raiders

Picking right after the Denver Broncos is one of their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo last off-season to a three-year deal and benched him halfway through the season. Garoppolo was released in the off-season.

Expand Tweet

The Raiders, who will enter their first season under Antonio Pierce as head coach, need a franchise quarterback, and they might have to jump in front of a few teams to find their guy.

Trading for the No. 10 pick would put them in front of the Vikings and the Broncos, who are also on the lookout for a quarterback.

#3 San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have the second-to-last pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, picking No. 31 overall.

While the 49ers have one of the best rosters, they could lose a key playmaker on offense this season. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the team are still in contract talks and the wide receiver made it public that he wants to be traded.

Expand Tweet

The 49ers and the Jaguars reportedly spoke about a potential trade, but it never fell through.

The 49ers could package Aiyuk in a trade up to No. 10 or trade him elsewhere and still trade up to pick No. 10 for potentially Marvin Harrison or Malik Nabers.