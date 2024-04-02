With it being April, the 2024 NFL draft is now just three weeks away and many top college prospects will get their names called on the first night of the three-day event.

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick and the No. 9 pick in the draft. The Washington Commanders (No. 2), New England Patriots (No. 3), Arizona Cardinals (No. 4) and Los Angeles Chargers (No. 5), round out the top five picks in the draft.

While most drafts see many quarterbacks taken in the first round, this year's draft will likely follow that same trend as there could be at least five quarterbacks taken in this year's deep quarterback class.

Many teams could look to trade up to land a franchise quarterback.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era?

5 teams that should trade up in 2024 NFL draft

Sean Payton answers questions during the 2024 NFL Combine

Most of the teams listed below would trade up in the hopes of selecting a franchise quarterback that otherwise wouldn't be available by the time it comes to their original pick. There are also a few teams that could trade up and select a position other than quarterback.

With the draft being unpredictable and wild, here are five teams that should or could trade up on draft night:

#1. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos could be one of many teams that trades up on draft night.

After releasing Russell Wilson this off-season, they have a major void at quarterback and need to replace Wilson. They didn't sign any free-agent quarterbacks to take over as their franchise quarterback, so trading up for a top quarterback in the draft makes sense.

At pick No. 12, Sean Payton said that it is "realistic" that the team moves up from their original pick. This would imply that they are very likely looking to trade up for a quarterback.

#2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Not every team on this list may trade up for a quarterback. The Jacksonville Jaguars already have a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars lost a big piece of their offense when Calvin Ridley chose to sign with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. The Jags signed Gabe Davis, days before losing Ridley, but were in the running to re-sign Ridley.

At pick No. 17, the Jaguars are right in the middle of the draft order. With it being a strong quarterback draft class, if Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers fall a little bit, the Jags could look to trade up and grab another playmaker at receiver for Lawrence.

#3. Minnesota Vikings

After Kirk Cousins chose to sign with the Atlanta Falcons this off-season, the Minnesota Vikings will likely look to the draft to select his replacement.

The Vikings hold two first-round picks (No. 11 and No. 23) which they acquired via trade. Some think the Vikings acquired another first-round pick to help make a package deal to trade up even higher.

There are at least 4-5 teams ahead of Minnesota's pick No. 11 that could take a quarterback. They could very well trade up to select a quarterback.

#4. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are two picks behind the Minnesota Vikings' with the No. 11 pick. In between the Raiders and Vikings lies the Broncos, at pick No. 12.

The Raiders released Jimmy Garoppolo, who they signed last off-season. They will be entering this season under Antonio Pierce, who will be at the helm for his first year.

Las Vegas will look to select a top quarterback to develop with Pierce. In order to do that, the Raiders might have to move up from their current No. 13 pick.

#5. Kansas City Chiefs

Like the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs could benefit from trading up in the draft to select a top wide receiver. The Chiefs had one of, if not the worst wide receiver cores last season, and they could be without their top wide receiver for some time. Rashee Rice could get in legal trouble and be disciplined following his alleged involvement in a car accident.

The Chiefs signed free agent wide receiver Marquise Brown but still need at least one more playmaker on offense (especially with Travis Kelce getting older.)

At pick No. 32, there could be several wide receivers of note gone by the time the Chiefs pick. This year's receiver class is viewed as a stronger one, so if they want one of the top options at the position, they will have to trade up.

Who do you think should trade up in the 2024 NFL draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.