2024 NFL Draft: 6 prospects who could turn out to be huge bargains feat. Broncos WR Troy Franklin

As is usually the case every draft, several highly rated players slipped into Day 3 and, in some cases, weren’t selected at all. Often these players turn into steals or gems or bargains, whichever term you prefer. In part one of a two-part article, I look at a half-dozen offensive players who were absolute steals on Day 3 and should produce this season.

2024 NFL Draft Day 3 steals

NFL: Combine

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1] Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Round 4, Carolina Panthers

Other tight ends ran faster and jumped higher than Sanders in the lead-up to the draft, which was the main reason the Texas underclassman ended up falling out of Day 2. Yet the Panthers have big plans for their rookie tight end and don’t intend to use Sanders solely as a traditional tight end. Rather they will employ him as a big, pass-catching target, which means Sanders will line up in the slot, on the flanks and be put in motion before the snap. With the Panthers’ tight end position in shambles before Sanders arrived and Bryce Young desperately needing targets to throw the ball to, expect the team’s fourth-round pick to get plenty of opportunities this season.

2] Troy Franklin, WR, Round 4, Denver Broncos

It was shocking that Franklin, who at one point was mocked as a first-round pick, fell out of Day 2 solely based on a disappointing performance at the combine. Yet the Broncos liked his film and pro-day workout so much that they moved up 20 slots to the top of the fourth round to ensure drafting him. The fact that Franklin is back working with Bo Nix, his quarterback at Oregon the past two seasons, is an added bonus. Denver sees great chemistry between the pair and expects big things in the near future. There will be plenty of opportunity for Franklin to get on the field and catch passes from his college quarterback this season.

3] Devontez Walker, WR, Round 4, Baltimore Ravens

Walker is another who was being mocked in the first round just months before the draft, yet he was still available when Day 3 commenced. And when he was still on the board with the 113th pick, the Baltimore Ravens, a team in eternal need of receivers, quickly swiped him up. Walker impressed the franchise from the get-go, as even head coach John Harbaugh singled him out for praise during a recent press conference. Coaches have raved about his playing speed and athleticism. Looking at the Ravens’ depth chart, Walker is no worse than the fourth receiver on the roster and could jump Nelson Agholor for the third spot. The team is excited for Walker, who they expect to produce as a rookie.

4] Johnny Wilson, WR, Round 6, Philadelphia Eagles

Wilson was one of the most intriguing prospects moving toward the 2024 NFL Draft. Measuring 6-foot-6, 236 pounds and timing 4.52 seconds in the 40 at the combine after catching 84 passes for 1,514 yards the past two years at Florida State, where would Wilson line up on Sundays? Receiver? Tight end? The Eagles plainly see Wilson as a big-bodied receiver who shows little stiffness in his game and flatly overwhelms opponents with his dominant physical skills. The Eagles’ receiver room is crowded with talented pass catchers, yet DeVante Parker and Parris Campbell are playing on one-year deals, which opens the door for Wilson this season.

5] Cornelius Johnson, WR, Round 7, Los Angeles Chargers

Johnson entered the 2022 season with Day 2 grades from scouts, yet he chose to return for another year with the Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh. Now he’s playing for Harbaugh on Sundays. Johnson did everything scouts wanted in the predraft process and even exceeded expectations. He was terrific during three days of Shrine Bowl practice and tested better than anyone thought at the combine. He has similar size and speed as Quentin Johnston, yet unlike the Chargers first pick in 2023, Johnson doesn’t drop passes. Given the coach’s familiarity with a player he has a great affinity for, expect Johnson to see a lot of playing time this season.

6] Kingsley Eguakun, C, FA, Detroit Lions

It was a shock when Eguakun fell out of the draft and was not selected at any point during the seven rounds. Even the Lions, who signed him as a UDFA, had a fourth-round grade on the center. So what caused the precipitous drop?

Eguakun had a strained relationship with Florida coach Rob Sale, who let NFL teams know he was not a fan of the Gators’ three-year starting center. The Lions were overjoyed to sign Eguakun, and he landed in a terrific spot. As I reported in the lead-up to the draft, most believe this will be the final season for Frank Ragnow, who is likely to retire once the Lions’ run in 2024 is over. And veteran guard Kevin Zeitler signed a one-year contract with the team in free agency. This means two spots on the Lions’ interior offensive line could open up at the end of the season, or sooner if someone gets injured.

Eguakun is now playing with a chip on his shoulder, and his journey onto the active roster will be easier than most UDFAs this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback