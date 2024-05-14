2024 NFL Draft: 7 prospects who could turn out to be major steals ft. Chiefs Safety Jaden Hicks

Part 2 of my Day 3 steals focuses on players from the defensive side of the ball. Alyhough it’s primarily defensive backs, there are a few defensive linemen sprinkled in.

Here are seven rookies selected Day 3 or later I expect to contribute as rookies. And for those keeping score, the New York Jets look like the big winners, on paper at least.

2024 NFL Draft Day 3 steals

1] Jaden Hicks, S, Round 4, Kansas City Chiefs

Hicks was graded as the top safety in the draft and a day 2 pick by a number of teams. He had clean medicals, no character issues and tested well prior to the draft; so why did he fall? No one knows exactly why, other than that Hicks seemed to be the bridesmaid of the safety position.

The Chiefs were more than happy to scoop him up in the fourth round and have big plans for their Day 3 rookie. Right now, expectations are that he will fill the role once held by Mike Edwards, who signed a free-agent contract with Buffalo, when the Chiefs go to three-safety packages.

He will also fill the Dru Tranquill role on occasion and match up against tight ends and running backs on passing downs. When that happens, expect Tranquill to fill the role Willie Gay once had in the Kansas City scheme. The bottom line is that the Chiefs have big plans for Hicks, who’ll see a lot of action this season.

2] Dominique Hampton, S, Round 5, Washington Commanders

The physical, athletic and instinctive Hampton went cross country, moving from one Washington team to another, and his new squad got a steal in the fifth round. The fit with Dan Quinn and the Commanders could not be better for Hampton, who is drawing comparisons to former Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse.

Measuring six-foot-2.5 and 215 pounds at the combine, Hampton perfectly suits the hybrid mold Quinn wants in a bigger safety and the types of player the coach has had success with. Expect Hampton to get a lot of playing time this season as a dime linebacker/safety who also contributes on special teams.

3] Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Round 5, Denver Broncos

Despite two terrific seasons, Abrams-Drain took a backseat to teammate Ennis Rakestraw, even though there were times he was the better defensive back at Missouri. There were rumors that medical red flags dogged Abrams-Drain in the lead-up to his draft, as there were concerns over his slim build.

The corner tipped the scales at 175 pounds at the Senior Bowl and 183 pounds during combine weigh-ins. Yet at the foundation of it all, Abrams-Drain is a talented press corner who consistently shut down opponents in the SEC.

Denver suffered losses in the secondary during free agency then signed Levi Wallace, a part-time starter with the Pittsburgh Steelers the past two years, to a one-year deal with the hopes that he will fill the void. Abrams-Draine will have every opportunity to win the starting job this summer and play opposite Patrick Surtain.

4] Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB, Round 5, New York Jets

While it became fashionable in the media to claim the Jets “discovered” Qwan'tez Stiggers after they selected him with the last pick in the fifth round, the cornerback was well known league-wide prior to the draft.

Anyone glued to Sportskeeda during Shrine Bowl practices was also familiar with the talented defensive back, as I wrote and tweeted about him daily from Frisco, Texas, as he shut down opponents every day. Still, the Jets got a bargain when they swiped the former CFL All-Star off the board with the 176th selection.

He’s a polished defensive back who will be used in dime packages for the Jets and offers ability as both a press and zone corner.

5] Mekhi Wingo, DT, Round 6, Detroit Lions

Wingo was a fringe Day 2 pick who tumbled into the sixth round due to injury and size concerns. The injury was not a major issue, as a core sports injury kept Wingo out most of the season’s final two months and prevented him from participating in the Senior Bowl.

The size was another issue as Wingo measured just over six feet tall and 284 pounds. The Detroit Lions were more than happy when the defensive tackle fell into their laps at pick 189, as the team was on the phone attempting to trade up for Wingo.

Detroit was fired up to draft Wingo, who is the perfect fit for their system. He brings the culture Dan Campbell wants as well as the pass-rush skills the defense needed, albeit on the inside of the line.

6] Jaylen Harrell, LB, Round 7, Tennessee Titans

Jaylen Harrell/7th/Tennessee: Harrell was the highest-rated player on the PFA board for the Titans as the draft was closing out, but they didn’t want to risk losing out on the pass rusher and snapped him up with the 252nd selection. Yet Harrell has been like a duck on water picking up the Titans’ defensive scheme.

He’s expected to be the backup SAM linebacker and thus far has been ahead of the curve absorbing the Tennessee defensive system, which is quite similar to the one Harrell played in at Michigan. In the early going, Harrell has looked more comfortable than many of the veterans picking up the nuances of Denard Wilson’s (the new defensive coordinator in Tennessee) scheme.

Harrell is a natural pass rusher and a natural fit for the Titans, who needed a pass rusher entering the draft.

7] Leonard Taylor, DT, FA, New York Jets

Of all the players who went unchosen during the draft’s seven rounds, Taylor was the most surprising. Inconsistent play in 2023 followed up by disappointing testing numbers at the combine and pro day led to Taylor’s precipitous drop and out of the draft. Yet in the end, it could be a good thing for both Taylor and the Jets.

He’s a perfect fit for their four-man front, a unit which is in need of depth. Playing and practicing with seasoned All-Pro Quinnen Williams is sure to help. If Taylor starts to play to the level of expectations that have been placed on him, the Jets could have the best post draft signings in the league.