2024 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals' biggest team needs ranked

The Arizona Cardinals are currently in the process of rebuilding their roster ahead of the 2024 NFL season. They suffered a disappointing outcome last year, partially due to Kyler Murray being injured, so they are hoping to take a step forward in their upcoming campaign. To do so, they will need to address some of the holes on their roster.

One of the best ways to approach this is through the 2024 NFL draft. They currently have a massive 11 total picks, including the fourth overall selection in the first round. Here are some of their biggest needs that they should be targeting in the draft this year.

NFL Draft 2024: Arizona Cardinals' team needs explored



The NFL draft is one of the best ways for any team to upgrade their current roster while adding potential building blocks for their future. The Arizona Cardinals are likely hoping to capitalize on this situation by addressing some of these needs.

#3 - Cornerback

The Cardinals ranked among the bottom ten teams in many defensive passing categories last season. Their weak group of cornerbacks was one of the biggest reasons why. This is likely a position that they are looking to rebuild, and they have already started the process during the 2024 NFL offseason.

The franchise upgraded by signing Sean Murphy-Bunting during the 2024 NFL free agency period, but they would be wise to continue improving their depth. With their 11 total picks in the draft this year, targeting one of the many solid cornerback prospects would be a beneficial strategy.

#2 - EDGE

The Arizona Cardinals recorded just 33 sacks during the 2023 season, the third-fewest in the entire NFL. Pressuring opposing quarterbacks is one of the most important factors to any consistently successful defense, so they could take a huge step forward if they improve on the edge.

Pass rushers are always among the most popular targets in any NFL draft due to the massive impact that they can have on a game. The Cardinals should invest some of their draft capital in potentially finding one who they can rely on this season.

#1 - Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals featured one of the weakest overall groups of wide receivers last season. They were without a true number-one option and lacked depth at the position. This problem worsened during the 2024 NFL offseason when they lost Marquise Brown.

With the number-four overall pick this year, it's realistic to believe that the Cardinals will select one of the top three elite wide receiver prospects. Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze all profile as immediate impact players, which is exactly what Arizona needs for their offense.

Full list of Arizona Cardinals' draft picks in 2024 NFL draft

Round 1, Pick 4

Round 1, Pick 27

Round 2, Pick 35

Round 3, Pick 66

Round 3, Pick 71

Round 3, Pick 90

Round 4, Pick 104

Round 5, Pick 138

Round 5, Pick 162

Round 6, Pick 186

Round 7, Pick 226