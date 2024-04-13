2024 NFL Draft attendees: List of players who'll attend mega event in Detroit

The first round of the 2024 NFL draft will take place on April 25 at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit. Rounds two and three follow on April 26, while rounds four to seven take place on April 27.

The league has released the list of thirteen prospects who have accepted an offer to attend in person, with only a few days until the draft's first day.

A star-studded group of draft prospects will be present at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan, on April 25, eagerly awaiting their names to be announced. Caleb Williams of USC, expected to be selected first overall, is one of the players to have been invited to the event.

Eight offensive players—three quarterbacks and four wide receivers—as well as five defensive players are on the guest list. Drake Maye of UNC and Jayden Daniels of LSU, who have both been mentioned as the likely No. 2 overall pick, will join Williams in Detroit for the draft.

Many believe that by the time the Arizona Cardinals select their candidate with the No. 4 overall choice, all three quarterbacks will have been selected.

Marvin Harrison Jr., who is regarded as the top non-quarterback talent in this year's class, will also be in Detroit on the opening day of the draft. Rome Odunze of Washington and Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. of LSU will join Harrison as the receivers in attendance.

The sole offensive lineman scheduled to make it to the draft is JC Latham of Alabama, an offensive tackle. Dallas Turner of Alabama, Laiatu Latu of UCLA and Darius Robinson of Missouri are three of the five defenders asked for the occasion.

All three are edge rushers and are regarded as some of the finest in this year's draft class. Two cornerbacks, Terrion Arnold of Alabama and Quinyon Mitchell of Toledo, will join them.

If you want to watch the draft on April 25, you may watch it on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. Streamers can access the event on YouTube TV, Hulu+, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Full list of 2024 NFL Draft attendees

A list of players anticipated to be in attendance on draft night is provided below.

1) Caleb Williams, USC, quarterback

2) Drake Maye, UNC, quarterback

3) Jayden Daniels, LSU, quarterback

4) Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State, wide receiver

5) Malik Nabers, LSU, wide receiver

6) Rome Odunze, Washington, wide receiver

7) Brian Thomas Jr., LSU, wide receiver

8) JC Latham, Alabama, offensive tackle

9) Dallas Turner, Alabama, edge rusher

10) Darius Robinson, Missouri, edge rusher

11) Laiatu Latu, UCLA, edge rusher

12) Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo, cornerback

13) Terrion Arnold, Alabama, cornerback