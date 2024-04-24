2024 NFL Draft: Denver Broncos' biggest team needs ranked

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, and the Denver Broncos enter the draft with eight picks, including the 12th overall selection.

Denver failed to make the playoffs this season after a disappointing 8-9 season. In the offseason, the Broncos cut quarterback Russell Wilson and traded for Zach Wilson to add to their quarterback room.

Heading into the NFL Draft, let's take a look at the Broncos draft needs.

NFL Draft 2024: Denver Broncos' team needs explored

Quarterback

The quarterback position is a need for the Denver Broncos, even after trading for Zach Wilson. Denver has Wilson, Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci on its roster as quarterbacks, so there's a major need. The Broncos could look to select a QB with the 12th overall pick.

Defensive line

The defensive line is a need for the Broncos, as they need to do a better job of getting after the quarterback.

Last season, the Broncos were the worst rushing defense in the AFC and the third-worst in the league last year, giving up 137.1 yards per game. Denver also didn't have a single-player record more than 10 sacks, as Nik Bonitto led the team with 8.5 sacks.

Tight end

Tight end is also a position of need for the Broncos, and Brock Bowers could make sense at 12th overall. Denver has Greg Dulchich and Adam Trautman as their tight ends, but upgrading the position and adding more competition is key.

Cornerback

Denver has Pat Surtain II at cornerback, but behind him the position needs an upgrade. Riley Moss and Damarri Mathis could start opposite him, but adding more cornerbacks in the draft is key.

Full list of Denver Broncos' draft picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1: No. 12

Round 3: No. 76

Round 4: No. 121

Round 5: No. 136

Round 5: No. 145

Round 5: No. 147

Round 6: No. 207

No. 207 Round 7: No. 256 (via Jets)