2024 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Chargers' biggest team needs ranked

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to begin a new era during the upcoming 2024 NFL season. They made the bold move to acquire head coach Jim Harbaugh from the Michigan Wolverines to replace Brandon Staley. They then followed that up by making significant changes to the structure of their roster as they look to get back to being playoff contenders.

LA will need to replace some notable losses during the offseason, including both of their starting wide receivers. One of the best ways for them to tweak their roster in favor of Harbaugh's new system will be in the 2024 NFL draft. Here are some of the biggest needs that they should address.

The NFL draft offers all teams an excellent opportunity to improve certain areas of their roster, while also finding potential building blocks for their future. Here are some positions the Los Angeles Chargers would be wise to target this year.

NFL Draft 2024: Los Angeles Chargers' team needs explored

Jim Harbaugh

#3 - Offensive Line

The trademark of Jim Harbaugh's offensive system has always been centered around focusing on the rushing game. While they brought in Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins to replace Austin Ekeler to theoretically fit his scheme, it will be difficult to execute without a dominant offensive line.

The Los Angeles Chargers have made strides in recent years in improving their offensive line through the NFL draft and they would benefit from continuing to do so this year. In particular, the right side of their line could potentially be upgraded.

#2 - Cornerback

The Los Angeles Chargers ranked in the bottom 10 of the entire NFL in many statistical categories for passing defense. While Asante Samuel Jr. has been outstanding in their defensive secondary, their cornerback lacks depth behind him, especially with Michael Davis departing during the free agency period this year.

An upgrade at cornerback could help to improve the Chargers' passing defense this season, which was one of their biggest weaknesses last year. They already have elite pass rushers and excellent safeties, so another cornerback could make a major impact.

#1 - Wide Receiver

Arguably the most glaring need for the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of the 2024 NFL draft is an upgrade to their wide receiver room. They moved on from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams during the offseason, but have yet to bring in any replacements. Their plan may be to do so towards the top of the draft this year.

The Chargers currently own the fifth-overall pick, so they will likely have the opportunity to select one of the top three elite wide receiver prospects if they choose to do so. Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze all profile as game-changers, so getting one of them could be extremely impactful for their offense.

Full list of Los Angeles Chargers draft picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1, Pick 5

Round 2, Pick 37

Round 3, Pick 69

Round 4, Pick 105

Round 4, Pick 110

Round 5, Pick 140

Round 6, Pick 181

Round 7, Pick 225

Round 7, Pick 253