2024 NFL Draft: New York Jets' biggest team needs ranked

The New York Jets experienced a disappointing 2023 season after Aaron Rodgers went down in the first game. A team with championship aspirations could only limp to one of the worst records in the league. After an active offseason, the Jets will look to nail the draft to cement themselves as contenders. Here are their biggest team needs.

NFL Draft 2024: New York Jets' team needs explored

1) Tight end

The New York Jets' biggest need this year in the draft is arguably tight end. Fortunately, there is a rather generational prospect available at that position in Brock Bowers. He might not fall to 10, but there's a chance given his positional value that he does. Otherwise, there are loads of middle-round prospects at the position to fill that need.

2) Wide receiver

Wide receiver is another major need in the draft, one that could also easily be filled in the first round. It's very possible that one of Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze will be there at 10. If not, Brian Thomas Jr. (in a trade down scenario) makes a lot of sense, too.

Brian Thomas Jr. could be a New York Jet

3) Offensive tackle

Despite signing Tyron Smith, the Jets should look at offensive tackle in the draft. Both Smith and Morgan Moses are fine, but depth is needed and Smith especially is older and is not going to be part of the long-term future.

4) Safety

The defense for the Jets is top-tier, but they could use a safety. They might consider looking at Calen Bullock or Beau Brade in the second round. It's not a deep class, unfortunately.

5) Quarterback

Finally, they may want to start looking at the future of the QB position. No matter what, Aaron Rodgers doesn't have a long career left. They just traded Zach Wilson, so perhaps a mid-round pick on Michael Penix Jr. or Spencer Rattler to let them sit first would be wise.

Full list of New York Jets' draft picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Jets have the standard number of picks given in one draft (seven, one per round). Those picks are not coming in the standard order, though. First, they're picking 10th overall in the first round.

When do the Jets pick?

Then, they do not have a second-round pick and won't be back on the clock until the 72nd overall pick. Then they pick again in the fourth, 111th overall. They have a second fourth-round pick as well, acquired from the Baltimore Ravens.

Again, there is no pick in the next round, but they do have two in the sixth (picks 185 and 203) before wrapping up with a compensatory pick in the seventh round.