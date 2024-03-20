2024 NFL Draft: Ranking 10 best edge rushers feat Dallas Turner

The 2024 NFL draft continues to loom, which means teams are assessing which rookies they will restock their rosters with.

Edge rusher (defensive end) has always been one of the more highly-regarded positions in the draft in recent times. With the sport having become increasingly more pass-dominant, having someone who can stop the quarterback before he can release the ball is a major asset.

And in 2024, many players lay claim to being the best at this position. But these 10 are arguably the foremost at being worthy...

10 best edge rushers ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

#1) Dallas Turner

Dallas Turner is a monster. In three seasons at Alabama, he compiled 120 tackles (58 solo), 22.5 sacks and two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries each; and he helped the Crimson Tide reach the CFP semifinal.

His speed and physicality are unparalleled, as he can find holes in the offensive line and bring down quarterbacks before they even have an idea what is happening.

#2) Jared Verse

After spending his first two seasons at FCS Albany, Jared Verse moved to Florida State and became a key component of their undefeated season, which culminated in an ACC title. As a Seminole, he had 89 tackles (45 solo) and 18 sacks, proving his mettle.

Besides his anti-pass prowess, he can also prove adept against the running game, whether it be quarterbacks or running backs doing the rushing.

#3) Laiatu Latu

Laiatu Latu has quite an inspiring story.

Starting his career with the Washington Huskies, he showed promise, amassing 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks as a rookie. But a neck injury paused his career.

After intense rehab, he moved to UCLA and broke out, showcasing uncanny agility and explosiveness as he terrorized quarterbacks everywhere. With 13 sacks his senior year, being the most in the Pac-12, he led the nation in average sacks (1.08) and tackles for loss (1.8).

Such nationally prominent productivity should have Latu higher on this list, if not for the two names before him.

#4) Chop Robinson

Chop Robinson is an adept player.

Besides his speed, strength and explosivity, the former Maryland Terrapin and Penn State Nittany Lion is an asset against both the pass and the run, and he has a knack for fumbles, whether it be forcing or recovering them.

That makes him a viable choice for a scoring-minded defensive coordinator.

#5) Chris Braswell

Dallas Turner's partner-in-crime Chris Braswell is himself an adept defensive lineman, being quick on the draw and able to force quarterbacks to try to rush before collapsing them under his weight.

The three-OLB "cheetah" formation that he comprised with Turner and future NFL uber-rookie Will Anderson has been seldom used in the pros, but he should be able to adjust to playing outside it.

#6) Darius Robinson

Darius Robinson is unique in this list in that he can play both defensive line positions (tackle and end), a la Justin Smith and Calais Campbell.

That makes him a versatile player who can both make plays against offenses by himself or create them for his teammates. For any team looking to maximize a thin roster, he represents a viable package.

#7) Adisa Isaac

Speaking of Penn State, Adisa Isaac exploded as a starter as a redshirt junior in 2022, with 28 tackles (15 solo) and 4 sacks, more than he had in his first two seasons combined. He went better as a senior, with 37 tackles (23 solo) and 7.5 sacks.

A film review shows that he loves rounding the corners. His agility when doing so is second to none, whether it be against the pass or the run.

#8) Bralen Trice

The Washington Huskies were among the best teams in college football largely thanks to quarterback MIchael Penix Jr. and his potent arsenal that included running back Dillon Johnson; wide receivers Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk; and tight end Devin Culp.

However, they also had a brilliant edge rusher in Bralen Trice, who posseses skills at preventing passes and runs alike. Physical, yet agile at the same time, he figures to be a very versatile addition to any offense.

#9) Marshawn Kneeland

Marshawn Kneeland did not exactly have the best competition and record in college, having played for Western Michigan in the rather lowly Mid-American Conference. But he was dominant when he did get the chance to showcase his ability.

At only 6-foot-3 but 267 lbs., he is powerfully built for his position, and it shows in the available tape of him. He is a grinder, bearing down on backs as if he were a bear.

#10) Austin Booker

Former Kansas Jayhawk Austin Booker is rather light for an edge rusher, weighing only 240 lbs. However, that does not preclude him from being an elite stopper, as he can mow his way past bigger linemen with his top-notch speed and underrated strength.

Ideally, he would be best served on the weak side; however, if he manages to add a few pounds to his frame, he can work the strong side as well.