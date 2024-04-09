2024 NFL Draft Top 10 Edge Rushers: Dallas Turner ranks as top dog, Chop Robinson, Laiatu Latu ones to keep an eye on

Fast, athletic defenders who can get up field and disrupt the opponent’s game plan have always been a priority in the NFL Draft, and the need has only grown in recent years.

The 2024 event has a good number of edge rushers and offers terrific talent in Round 1 and good depth on the second day.

2024 NFL Draft positional rankings: Top 10 edge rushers

1] Dallas Turner, Alabama

Turner was a defender who caught my eye as a true freshman at Alabama, when he was used more as a traditional linebacker and made plays all over the field.

Primarily used as an edge rusher this past season, Turner was a disruptive force who was constantly found behind the line of scrimmage. Turner possesses tremendous upside and will be a dominant force on the football field once he develops a complete game.

Dallas Turner draft projection: early first round

2] Jared Verse, Florida State

Verse made an immediate impact in 2022 after transferring to Florida State from Albany, New York, and his game has since taken off.

He's a versatile defender who is effective as a pass rusher and run defender as well as making plays in space. Verse can be used in a variety of schemes as both a standup outside linebacker in a 3-4 or one-gap defensive end.

Jared Verse draft projection: mid first round

3] Chop Robinson, Penn State

Robinson was a disruptive force whose athleticism, quickness and ability to play with leverage gave him a significant advantage over opponents.

He was an effective pass rusher who also showed the ability to make plays in space, and Robinson offers potential standing over tackle or coming out of a three-point stance on Sundays.

Chop Robinson draft projection: mid first round

4] Laiatu Latu, UCLA

After leaving the Washington program due to medical concerns, Latu strung together two outstanding seasons for UCLA and was the pass rusher opponents could not stop.

He possesses a long frame with growth potential and outstanding athleticism, and he’s a natural pass rusher who can also be used off the line of scrimmage in space. Latu comes with tremendous upside, and his position in the first round of the draft will be a matter of how teams review his medical reports.

Laiatu Latu draft projection: late first round

5] Chris Braswell, Alabama

Braswell was branded as a terrific athlete who needed to become a football player coming into this season, and he watched his game as well as production take off. He's a prototypical 3-4 outside linebacker who can also come out of a three-point stance and has the athleticism to play in space.

Chris Braswell draft projection: second round

6] Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Isaac is an athletic pass rusher who displays ability in a variety of roles and offers potential standing over tackle in a 3-4 or at defensive end in a one-gap scheme. He possesses nice length and growth potential and will only improve as he physically matures and adds bulk to his frame.

Adisa Isaac draft projection: second round

7] Bralen Trice, Washington

Trice was a disruptive force at Washington the past two seasons, totaling 16 sacks and 23.5 TFLs.

His computer numbers are a bit of a concern, yet Trice has displayed himself as a dependable pass rusher who makes a lot of plays at the line or in the opponent’s backfield. Likely a third-round pick, he's a pass-rush specialist who must add bulk and strength to his frame, but he comes with an upside.

Bralen Trice draft projection: third round

8] Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

Kneeland is a good football player who was tough to handle standing over tackle and coming out of a three-point stance at Western Michigan. He lacks great upside, yet he could be a solid situational pass rusher and core special-teams player.

Marshawn Kneeland draft projection: third round

9] Austin Booker, Kansas

Booker is a natural pass rusher who plays with a violent attitude and a relentless style.

He's much more athletic than his combine numbers lend one to believe, and he will be a terrific pass-rush specialist standing over tackle or coming out of a three-point stance once he improves the details of his game.

Austin Booker draft projection: third round

10] Jonah Elliss, Utah

Elliss displayed flashes his first two seasons with the Utes before totaling 12 sacks and 16 TFLs last season. He's an undersized edge rusher who can be used as a one-gap defensive end or stand over tackle in a 3-4, and his game comes with an upside.

Jonah Ellis draft projection: third round