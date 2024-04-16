2024 NFL Draft: Top 10 linebackers ranked feat. Junior Colson, Edgerrin Cooper and more

Much like running back, the linebacker position has been devalued in the NFL Draft and possibly the league itself.

The midline defenders who stuff the run or play the pass have taken a backseat to pass rushers and those that cover the pass. Still, teams need linebackers, and the initial four rounds of the draft offer a variety of quality players at the position with different skills.

Top 10 linebackers in the 2024 NFL Draft

1] Junior Colson, Michigan

Colson started 2023 slowly after a monster sophomore season, but he picked it up during the second half the campaign and was one of Michigan's better defenders by season’s end.

He possesses solid size and next-level speed and comes with a great amount of upside. I also like his scheme and position versatility, as Colson has the ability to play at a number of linebacker spots in a variety of defensive systems.

Junior Colson draft projection: Second round

2] Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Cooper is a tough, athletic and intelligent linebacker who can rush the passer and defend the run and has shown ability in coverage. He possesses weakside linebacker size, yet he plays big football and offers scheme versatility.

Edgerrin Cooper draft projection: Second round

3] Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

Wilson brings a terrific combination of intensity and athleticism as well as instincts to his game, and he’s a three-down linebacker with scheme versatility.

While he projects as a Day 2 prospect on film, his medical history will surely raise red flags. Depending on the results, Wilson could be selected as early as the third round or as late as the final frame.

Payton Wilson draft projection: Late second/early third round

4] Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Wallace is an athletic prospect who made plays all over the field then showed well during Senior Bowl practices.

He possesses the potential to line up as a three-down defender who can stack against the run as well as play in coverage. Wallace is underrated moving towards the draft, and it would not surprise me if he ends up a starter in the NFL a year or two down the road.

Trevin Wallace draft projection: Third round

5] Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Gray was a sensational linebacker who registered 100 or more tackles each of the past three seasons while defending 18 passes during that time. Constantly around the ball making plays, he's a traditional 4-3 weakside linebacker with scheme versatility.

Cedric Gray draft projection: Third round

6] Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri

Hopper watched his game take off in 2022 after transferring to Missouri from Florida, and he presented himself as a three-down linebacker. The injury from last season stunted his development, yet he can play on all three downs in a system that protects him and allows him to run to the ball.

Ty'Ron Hopper draft projection: Third round

7] Marist Liufau, Notre Dame

Liufau is a tough run-defending linebacker who is best in the box and moving forward. He plays with a special-teams mentality and could make a roster as the eighth linebacker on the inside of a 3-4 alignment.

Marist Liufau draft projection: Fourth round

8] Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Trotter was a terrific linebacker for Clemson, making a lot of plays against the run, behind the line of scrimmage and in zone coverage. He's an instinctive defender and a good football player rather than a top athlete, which is likely to make him a situational linebacker/backup at the next level.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. draft projection: Fourth round

9] Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

Ulofoshio comes off a terrific senior campaign when he was a tackling machine and made plays all over the field for Washington. He's athletic yet undersized and comes with an injury background that must be checked out.

If healthy and able to develop his game, Ulofoshio offers possibilities as a traditional weakside linebacker or a run-and-chase defender on the inside of a 3-4.

Edefuan Ulofoshio draft projection: Fifth round

10] Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Eichenberg was an intense, high-revving linebacker for Ohio State who played with a nonstop motor. He's more of a two-down defender, but he offers possibilities in zone coverage, and Eichenberg is perfect on the inside of a 3-4.

Tommy Eichenberg draft projection: Fifth round

